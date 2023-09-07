Drake Sets 'For All the Dogs' Album Release Date

The cover art for the album was created by Drake's son, Adonis Graham.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Drake will release his highly-anticipated album, "For the Dogs," on Friday, September 22. The album's release is tied to the debut of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, which dropped in June.

The cover art for the album, pictured above, was created by Drake's son, Adonis Graham. The album follows 2022's "Honestly, Nevermind" and 2021's "Certified Lover Boy."

Drake is one of the most successful hip hop artists in the world. The Canadian rapper first gained serious attention in 2009 when he debuted his EP So Far Gone, named the hottest mixtape of the year by MTV.

Fast forward to 2018, Drake dropped the platinum double LP, Scorpion which included a staggering 25 tracks. Succeeding the album’s release, Drake hit the road headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour across the US with surprise guests, Meek Mill, French Montana, Travis Scott and many others. While taking a break from touring in the last five years Drake has developed some of his best work.

Topping the U.S. charts in August of 2019, Drake released Care Package, his first compilation album that consists of songs from 2010 to 2016 that weren’t initially available for commercial streaming.

In September of 2021, Drake released his most highly anticipated album yet. Certified Lover Boy became his sixth studio album and broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in under 12 hours. Leading into Summer of 2022, Drake surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind which includes a notable feature from 21 Savage.

Most recently in November of 2022 Drake and 21 Savage came out with a collaborative studio album titled Her Loss. The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.



