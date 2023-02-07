Drain Announce New Album & Share Single 'Evil Finds Light'

NorCal hardcore trio DRAIN announce their highly anticipated sophomore album 'LIVING PROOF' due for release on May 5th via Epitaph Records, pre-order HERE. Produced by longtime friend and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Young (God's Hate, Suicide Silence) and mixed by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo), this is for anyone looking for some good, friendly, hardcore fun.

Today, the band shares the music video to lead single "Evil Finds Light", adding a dash of lighthearted humor and playful energy to the track's thunderous breakdowns and guttural howls. Frontperson Sammy Ciaramitaro comments, "While DRAIN channels a rule-free chaos/party vibe through our live show, I am actually somewhat of a stress case haha."

He continues, "I get pretty wound up sometimes and so lyrically, I just tried to tap into those feelings and paint a picture of the way I feel and the way that stress can sometimes make me see my world a little bit different than it actually is. While the song is completed, managing the stress is still a work in progress."

LIVING PROOF injects a serious dose of relatability-not to mention catchiness-into hardcore's penchant for toughness and brutality. With his face perpetually glued in a grin, vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro's snotty howl rides roughshod over thrash-leaning riffage as rhythms bounce in a big way. DRAIN isn't just a good time as Sammy presides over the chaos of stagediving bodies and mic-grabbing frontline; it's a party-and everyone is invited.

"I hope with this record that when someone hears it, it gives them hope," Ciaramitaro beams. "This is the soundtrack of perseverance and people overcoming the naysayers in their world and inside themselves. I can't wait to play these songs and hear a room full of people singing back to us. We're what the title says, the Living Proof."

Stemming from humble DIY beginnings, the band built their scene alongside friends who would go on to form bands like Scowl, Gulch, and Sunami. In the process of paving the way for hardcore to thrive in their beach town of Santa Cruz, CA, they've cemented a legacy that transcends their California roots.

After signing to Epitaph in 2021 and dropping their standout label debut, "Watch You Burn," DRAIN made their live European debut and headlined the first night of 2022's landmark Sound and Fury festival; playing to 6,000 kids keyed up to welcome the next generation of hardcore royalty. With their dynamic live shows and positive energy propelling them to peak underground popularity, their upcoming album is a testament to the hard work and heartfelt ethos that's at the center of DRAIN's good-time psyche.

After forming in 2014, DRAIN has released two EPs and one full-length record; Over Thinking (2016), Time Enough at Last (2017), and their debut album California Cursed (2020). Taking heavy influence from thrash and 80's/90's hardcore, they also blend an eclectic mix of modern influences.

LIVING PROOF has shown up in the "Most Anticipated Albums of 2023" lists of BrooklynVegan and Revolver, with the latter dubbing DRAIN as "one of the most talked-about hardcore bands in the country." They were also discussed in NY Times Popcast episode, "A Renaissance in American Hardcore Music," and have been celebrated in outlets such as Stereogum, Kerrang! & Alternative Press.

Watch the new music video here: