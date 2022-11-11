Dragonette Shares 'Twennies' Remix From The Knocks

Fresh off the heels of her acclaimed new album Twennies, electro-pop powerhouse Dragonette has shared a remix of the title-track single from good friends and frequent collaborators, The Knocks.

Dragonette, aka songwriter/producer Martina Sorbara, will celebrate the release of Twennies with a special hometown performance in Toronto, November 16 at The Axis Club.

Discussing The Knocks take on "Twennies," Sorbara noted that, "The Knocks and I go way back. Like 10 years back to a remix they did for 'Let It Go' off of 'Bodyparts'. I loved the remix so much that I incorporated it into the live show. Since then we've regularly stayed in creative contact. It's such a fantastic feeling to reconnect for a remix 10 years later.

Their first remix for me was the start of our creative journey. This remix for 'Twennies' was made in the new context of all we've created together and individually since then. It feels like one of the hidden gifts of being at it for this long. I love what Ben and James did with this song. It's morphed into something that is somehow sped up and more laid back at the same time. It transports me to NYC suburb in a low ride with the windows down."

Ben and James of The Knocks added, "We go way back with Martina. She was one of the first people to take us on tour and let us share her bus after we remixed her song a million years ago - it was friendship from that day on. Since then, we've become frequent collaborators on not only Knocks songs but other music as well. She's one of our favorite songwriters in the world, with a style unlike anyone else that's doing it. This remix was easy cuz the song is incredible! Hope the world loves it as much as we do."

On Twennies, Sorbara chose to work with one creative partner for the entire project-the Los Angeles-based producer Dan Farber (Dizzee Rascal, Lizzo). The two artists spent several weeks together holed up in Sorbara's Toronto studio, where they wrote the majority of the record. "I've never concentrated on working on an album like that; just living and breathing this one thing," she shares.

Twennies marks a full-circle moment for Sorbara. "It's a true hybrid of my original influences as a child and what I've learned along the way. It feels so representative of my musical journey." She adds, "It's my favorite thing I've ever done. I'm so proud of it."

With a career spanning over fifteen years, Dragonette has scored numerous global hits including "Pick Up the Phone," "Let it Go," "Tokyo Nights" with Digital Farm Animals and Shaun Frank, "Outlines" with Mike Mago, "Slow Song" with The Knocks, and the chart-topping "Hello" with Martin Solveig, which garnered a JUNO Award win for 'Dance Recording of the Year' and returned to the Billboard Dance Charts just last year.

Collaborating with the world's biggest DJs including Martin Garrix, Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, Galantis, and more, Dragonette's musical diversity knows no bounds, and as a songwriter her credits include Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Pretty Sister, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others.

Creative versatility shines across Dragonette's four acclaimed studio albums, including Galore (2007), which earned Dragonette a JUNO nomination for 'Breakthrough Group of the Year', the JUNO-nominated Fixin To Thrill (2009), the JUNO-nominated Bodyparts (2012), and 2016's Royal Blues.

With global headlining credits too numerous to list, Dragonette has also supported the likes of Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow, and amassed major festival credits, playing to thousands of fans at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

With Twennies Dragonette moves into the newest chapter of her illustrious career, looking forward with more wisdom, experience and confidence than ever before, and creating her best work to date.

Listen to the new remix here: