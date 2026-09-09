Dove Cameron Releases New Single and Video WHEN IN ROME

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Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Emmy Award-winning actress Dove Cameron returns with 'When in Rome' via Columbia Records. The track, which is the first single off Cameron's forthcoming debut full-length album, arrives alongside a music video shot throughout the streets of Capena.

'When in Rome' finds Cameron leaning into a surrealist, cinematic, dream-like reality, and the playful, joyful track pairs her unmistakable vocals with sleek, left-of-center pop production. The track is produced by CJ Baran, known for his work with MARINA and Carly Rae Jepsen, and the music video is directed by Hannah Devries.

Cameron has been setting the stage for this release with postcards from Italy and glimpses from the streets of Rome, teasing the song across social media ahead of its arrival. 'When In Rome' marks the beginning of an exciting stretch of new music from Cameron, with more to come. In November, she will be joining Sombr on his 'You Are the Reason Tour' for 13 North American cities, which includes two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Cameron kicked off 2026 starring in Prime Video's hit series 56 Days. The erotic, psychological thriller – based on the hit novel of the same name – quickly reached #1 globally upon its release and remained one of the streamer's top titles for numerous weeks. 'When in Rome' is her first music release of 2026, following last year's series of singles that showcased her evolution as an artist and storyteller – 'Too Much,' 'French Girls,' 'Romeo,' 'Whatever You Like,' and 'Hello My Old Lover' – which she performed for packed stadiums across the UK and Ireland when opening for Dua Lipa on her 'Radical Optimism Tour.'

About Dove Cameron

With over 64M followers across all platforms, award-winning actress and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Dove Cameron has been gaining more attention than ever before as a true multi-hyphenate set to dominate the industry.

Most recently Dove starred in the television series 56 Days — an erotic, psychological thriller based on the hit novel of the same name – in which she played 'Ciara,' earning praise for her performance from audiences and critics alike. Executive produced by James Wan and Atomic Monster for Prime Video, the series quickly hit #1 globally upon its release and remained one of the streamer's top titles for numerous weeks.

Off screen, Dove garnered wide acclaim for her 2022 hit single 'Boyfriend' – which has accumulated over 1 billion global streams – best described as an empowered piece of noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem. Since its release, 'Boyfriend' has been certified double platinum and sat at an impressive #2 on Billboard's U.S. Top 40 Pop Chart and was in the top 20 of the Hot 100 Chart. The track earned her an MTV VMA for 'Best New Artist,' and the song's music video has obtained over 88 million views on YouTube. Following the release of 'Boyfriend,' Cameron went on to release her single, 'Breakfast,' which has over 200M global streams, accompanied by a music video that made a powerful statement on gender inequality, power dynamics and bodily autonomy in the wake of the Supreme Court's attack on Roe v. Wade. Both tracks served as singles to Cameron's first EP, Alchemical: Volume 1, which she released in December 2023. She has also collaborated with artists such as Khalid on the sultry ballad and music video 'We Go Down Together' and Marshmello on the dance-pop track 'Other Boys.' Cameron returned to the music scene in February 2025 with the release of her first single in nearly two years, 'Too Much,' which has received over 50M streams and debuted on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs Chart at #13. She followed this with the releases of singles 'French Girls,' 'Romeo,' 'Whatever You Like,' and 'Hello My Old Lover.' Her latest single, 'When in Rome' – the first single off her forthcoming debut full-length album – released Wednesday, September 9th.

Additional recent credits include Mel Brooks' History of the World: Part II and AppleTV+'s Emmy-nominated series Schmigadoon!. Beyond music and acting, Cameron has established herself as a high-fashion force, serving as a face of Balmain perfumes and collaborating with luxury brands like Valentino, Coach, and Carolina Herrera. She has graced the covers of Vogue Greece — as Olivier Rousteing's muse — as well as ELLE Singapore, Vogue Thailand, Billboard, Grazia Italia, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Allure, and Ellen von Unwerth's Von Magazine, among others.

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