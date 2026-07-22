Ruth B. Releases 'Best Days,' The Final Preview Of Peace To Make

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Ruth B. has released 'Best Days,' the final single from her forthcoming album PEACE TO MAKE, giving listeners a last preview of the project before its full release.

One of the first songs written for the record, 'Best Days' captures the album's emotional core. Grappling with the fear that life's happiest moments may already be behind her, Ruth searches for the courage to believe that there's still more joy ahead. It's a poignant introduction to the quiet resilience, vulnerability, and hard-won hope that defines PEACE TO MAKE.

Ruth B. shared the following about the track: ''Best Days' is about the fear that the happiest moments of your life might already be behind you. I wanted it to sound like a memory—warm, nostalgic, and bittersweet, like already missing the perfect summer day while you're still living it.'

Co-produced with 6x Grammy winner Cole M.G.N. (Beck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine & The Queens), PEACE TO MAKE traces the full arc of heartbreak, healing, self-reflection, and the process of finding peace within yourself. The album arrives August 21.

PEACE TO MAKE Track List:

Bad Combination Best Days Peace To Make Didn't I Jealous Love's Vulnerable Breathe Not You, Not Golden Who's Gonna Love You Should've Been Us No Boundaries Pick Me

About Ruth B.

Ruth B. has quietly become one of the most powerful modern voices in pop storytelling, building a global audience on her own terms. With over 9 billion streams and more than 16.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, she's achieved massive scale without leaning on the traditional machinery of radio or hype cycles, just unmistakable songwriting that cuts through.

Her breakout single 'Lost Boy' became a cultural landmark, earning 2x Platinum certification and surpassing 1.3 billion streams, while 'Dandelions' took on a life of its own across TikTok, generating over 6.2 billion streams and countless fan-led moments. Across platforms, her catalog continues to resurface and reattach itself to new audiences, with songs like 'Superficial Love' and 'Lost Boy' repeatedly going viral years after release. In the past two years alone, she's consistently averaged over 13 million weekly streams, reinforcing her consistency as a global streaming force.

Her influence has also reached beyond her own releases. 'Mixed Signals' was sampled on Rod Wave's #1 hit 'Street Runner,' sparking a viral resurgence after a surprise sold-out performance at Rod Wave's Tampa Florida show where Ruth B. performed with him late last year. Her collaboration with Dean Lewis on '28' has also surpassed 200 million streams, further underscoring her ability to build emotionally charged records that travel far beyond genre lines. A JUNO Award winner for Breakthrough Artist with six nominations overall, Ruth B. has already built a career most artists only aspire to.

About ALTER Music and Artist Theory

ALTER Music and Artist Theory are independent labels committed to long-term artist development and creative autonomy. ALTER Music is New York based and Artist Theory is a UK based label.

Photo Credit: Tyreek Voltaire



Photo Credit: Tyreek Voltaire | Download HERE

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