Photos: oktehya (fka TEHYA) Releases A CHANGEABLE FEAST EP Via Neon Gold/Futures

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oktehya, formerly known as TEHYA, has released her five-track EP A CHANGEABLE FEAST via Neon Gold Records / Futures, accompanied by the focus track complicated. The Pacific Northwest artist paired the release with a video interview from @ART offering a look at her creative process.





About a changeable feast, she says: 'The throughline of this project didn't really come together until after the songs were chosen. It was an interesting process uncovering the overarching message and meaning behind the project. I realized that this E.P reflects my internal growth and understanding of self through the lens of relationships of all kinds. There's a lot to be defined in ourselves by the way we connect, attract, attach to, and treat others'

About 'Complicated,' she added: 'Complicated is a song about being attracted to someone you shouldn't be. The palpable tension between two people keeping an unspoken secret.'

Last month, she released '4L,' a song about toxic-adjacent, all-consuming loyalty. Besides creating her own new music, oktehya can be found in a starring role in Love Spells' video for his latest song 'Keep It To Yourself'.

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, oktehya was shaped by music from birth; her father is a local legend funk drummer, and she forged herself a fiercely self-made path, as well. She left home at 16, found her people in Seattle's Capitol Hill underground rap scene, and taught herself Pro Tools and FL Studio by sitting in on sessions until someone handed her the keys. She plays guitar, keys, and drums. She writes 100% of her own toplines and lyrics. She is, in the most literal sense, self-made.

Earlier, she released 'catch//release' which is one of the most quietly devastating pieces of songwriting in recent memory, and it arrives wrapped in the kind of effortless, genre-fluid production that makes oktehya genuinely unlike anyone else working right now. 'oooo you hooked me good / am I doing this right? / looked straight in its eyes / now I'm too attached too attached to / catch and release'

She is also, for context, already a Neon Gold Records artist, the label that launched Charli XCX, Tove Lo, MARINA, and Christine and the Queens. She has graced the cover of NME. She has landed on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds. Earlier releases include the acclaimed 'the patriot' a song that began as a meditation on Indigenous visibility and became, in the current climate, something far larger, and earlier songs such as 'spoons for sweets,' and 'trap door.' a changeable feast is the further opening of her new era.

Tracklist

01. catch//release

02. buckwild

03. the patriot

04. 4L

05. complicated

https://www.instagram.com/oktehya/

https://neon.gold/

https://futures.music/

The EP follows earlier singles including catch//release, the patriot and 4L, and arrives as oktehya continues to build her catalog with Neon Gold Records, the label behind early releases from Charli XCX, Tove Lo, MARINA and Christine and the Queens.

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