Doss Unveils 'Puppy (Feel the Beat Mix)' Co-produced With Hudson Mohawke

New York icon Doss is set to release four new, self-produced remixes of the tracks off her much-lauded EP 4 New Hit Songs. The new collection, called 4 New Hit Songs *Remixes, is set for release October 26 via LuckyMe/Duet. Today, Doss debuts "Puppy (Feel The Beat Mix)," co-produced with Hudson Mohawke and officially releases the previously teased "Strawberry (Singin' Club Mix)."

"4 New Hit Songs was written in bedrooms; each song focused on the interior," says Doss. "After having the opportunity to play these songs in so many different spaces, in different landscapes and environments, I found myself revisiting them, making adjustments here and there, looking towards the exterior."

"I like to think that all of my songs can evolve and change and adapt. I try to approach writing lyrics and vocals in a way that, to me, feels like sampling. It makes sense to recycle and rework my music and shape it to the spaces in which it's experienced."

Produced by Doss with additional production from Hudson Mohawke and Plush (formerly Unicorn Kid), 4 New Hit Songs *Remixes developed from live edits Doss refined while on tour with Yves Tumor, and at sold-out headliners across the country.

This year she will play a run of headline dates with stops at Los Angeles' Don Quixote on December 10 and New York's Elsewhere Hall on December 16-see full details below. Last year's breakout project, 4 New Hit Songs, was named to Best of 2021 lists from The Guardian, NPR, Pitchfork, The FADER, Dazed, Stereogum, Nylon, Paste, Gorilla vs. Bear and more.

Raised in Texas and based in New York, Doss first appeared in 2014 on the taste-making label Acephalé with an EP that Pitchfork called "an exploration of the pure joy of sensation." In the years since she's made her name as an underground fixture with major supporters in big-name artists.

SOPHIE, in particular, was a frequent collaborator: they toured together in 2018 and teamed up for the legendary unreleased track "New York's Burning Down" and a version of "Whole New World" on the OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES NON-STOP REMIX ALBUM.

Lady Gaga-who joined forces with Doss in a rework of "Enigma" for her remix album Dawn of Chromatica-Grimes, Caroline Polachek, Porter Robinson and a number of others have championed her for years-no surprise for an artist who, across just a few releases, has won so many admirers. Though her personal life has always been a bit of a mystery, Doss' signature visual identity, like her music, often evokes the playful maximalism of the early 2000s with equal parts sincerity and humor.

DOSS LIVE

November 29-Refraction Festival-Miami, FL

December 10-Don Quixote-Los Angeles, CA

December 16-Elsewhere Hall-Brooklyn, NY