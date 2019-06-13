Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere Brand New Video For THE CHASE

Featuring some of NYC's finest roller girls, Don't Believe in Ghosts returns with their latest music video for their new single "The Chase". This is the bands second new single this year following 'Don't Wake Me UP' which saw the band debut at #2 on All Access Retail radio chart and a video that featured comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried.

When describing "The Chase" lead singer Steven Nathan says "The kick drum is mostly a hand banging on the back of an acoustic guitar. The snare is a combination of many things found around the studio including the crushing of a poland spring bottle, the swooshes were made from recording water in the sink and the lead synth line is actually me singing and then turned into a synth. Everything about this one is real."

Watch the video here:

Don't Believe In Ghosts kicked off 2019 by selling out their first ever headline show at NYC's iconic Bowery Ballroom and the band will be returning to co-headling on Friday June 14th. The band will continue to release new singles and videos every other month in the lead up to the release of their next full length album at the end of this year.

