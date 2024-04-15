Don McLean Drops Latest Single 'The Gypsy Road' From Forthcoming 'American Boys' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gypsy Road, the latest single from Grammy-award honoree Don McLean, is available to stream now.

“‘The Gypsy Road’ is a song that is so easy to sing. I felt like I could totally control it with my voice,” shares McLean. “The idea is like an old hobo song, “Danville Girl,” about a hobo who is loved by a sweet woman, but it only makes him think of hitting the road.”

McLean recently announced his next studio album, American Boys, to be released on May 17th and distributed exclusively through BFD/The Orchard.

The album is available for pre-order, along with “The Gypsy Road” and the title track, which features Home Free. Paying tribute to his rock and roll heroes, McLean's new single honors those who paved the way. With thirteen tracks, American Boys is exactly what every Don McLean fan has been waiting for!

“This album of all new songs took about four years to write. I worked on it during the pandemic with the help of songwriter Vip Vipperman,” McLean continued. “I love ‘American Boys’ because it reminds us that America invented Rock n Roll. America did that, and the song is a tribute to those very talented men from America.”

American Boys Track Listing:

American Boys (Feat. Home Free)*

Thunderstorm Girl*

Stone Cold Gangster

Truth And Fame*

The Gypsy Road*

I Shall Find My Way*

Mexicali Gal

Vacant Luxury

The Ballad Of George Floyd

The Meanest Girl

Marley’s Song (Save Yourself)

Resurrection Man*

Gotta Make You Mine (Bonus Track)

Don McLean continues to tour, bringing his music to venues worldwide! McLean recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs in history, “American Pie,” proving that “Bye-bye, Miss American Pie” will forever remain a classic staple in music. In March, he recently performed the record-breaking hit along with “American Boys” for an ecstatic audience at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry - his debut performance at the legendary venue.

The Long Road Festival, the UK’s premiere country, Americana & roots experience, recently announced McLean as the Saturday headliner, highlighting his only UK appearance for 2024. The news was featured in Holler., Maverick Magazine, Metro, Daily Express, Americana UK, and more! For more information, visit thelongroad.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates include

APR 27 - Riviera Theatre / North Tonawanda, N.Y.

MAY 04 - Pollak Theatre / West Long Branch, N.J.

MAY 11 - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre / Clearwater, Fla.

MAY 18 - T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts / Angola, Ind.

JUN 09 - Tower Theatre / Bend, Ore.

JUN 14 - Boot Barn Hall of Bourbon Brothers / Colorado Springs, Colo.

JUN 29 - Vienna Freedom Festival / Vienna, W.Va.

JUL 13 - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium / Corpus Christi, Texas

JUL 20 - Boot Barn Hall / Gainesville, Ga.

JUL 28 - Belly Up / Solana Beach, Calif.

AUG 09 - The Canyon / Montclair, Calif.

AUG 10 - Libbey Bowl / Ojai, Calif.

AUG 24 - The Long Road Festival / Stanford Hall, Leicestershire (UK)

SEP 04 - Wachholz College Center / Kalispell, Mont.

NOV 01 - Grand Theater / Wausau, Wisc.

NOV 09 - Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino / New Buffalo, Mich.

NOV 30 - The Parker / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DEC 06 - Tarrytown Music Hall / Tarrytown, N.Y.

DEC 07 - Landsdowne Theater / Lansdowne, Pa.

DEC 13 - The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

DEC 20 - Hawaii Theatre / Honolulu, Hawaii

About Don McLean

Don McLean is a GRAMMY Award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member, and a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. His smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named a Top 5 Song of the 20th Century by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA). A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late 1960s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. His catalog of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and countless others. In 2015, McLean’s handwritten manuscript of “American Pie” lyrics was auctioned by Christie's, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2019 honored Don with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars, and his song “And I Love You So” was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding. Don landed a new recording contract with Time Life in 2020, with whom he released a catalog of recordings and a new album Still Playin’ Favorites. In 2021, Don’s “American Pie” was featured in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the Tom Hanks movie Finch. McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrated the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,” and recorded a version of the song with a cappella group Home Free. In 2022, McLean received six Telly Awards for his collaboration with international heavyweight Tyson Fury, released American Pie: A Fable children’s book, and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. In 2023, the Telly award-winning documentary The Day The Music Died was released on DVD and Blu-Ray. In unexpected news, President Yoon of South Korea sang “American Pie” for a delighted audience of White House guests in Washington, D.C. McLean was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame during a public ceremony along with Darius Rucker, Joe Galante, and Duane Eddy in Nashville, Tennessee. His latest album, ‘American Boys,’ will be available May 17, 2024.'