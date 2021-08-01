Don Graham Releases New Song 'Como Te Amo'

A big, bright sun, plus soft sand, warm ocean breeze, and falling madly in love under a Mexican moon... Doesn't that sound wonderful? Especially now? During our long COVID winter, idyllic scenes like this have been just a dream for most... But now, Canadian singer/songwriter Don Graham is set to turn your summer day into a romantic tropical getaway with his new single and video, "Como Te Amo" - available now via Entertainment Music Group (EMG).

Inspired by a last minute holiday Graham took to Guyabitos, Mexico, "Come Te Amo" recalls a beautiful but bittersweet moment in time in an equally beautiful place set to a rollicking country rock soundscape.

"It's easy to fall in love in Mexico with the sun, the sand, the magical moonlight and the warm ocean waters," Graham says. "Unfortunately, the week ends and you come back to reality...

"Como Te Amo" translates to "how I love you" and, whether they're spoken in Spanish or English, these are words that everyone longs to hear. "If you don't speak the language your Spanish phrase book becomes your best friend," Graham explains. "When a lovely senorita catches your eye, the little book allows you to convey your feelings."

Like a river, ever constant and ever moving, Don Graham and his music just keep rolling along. From his early days as the frontman of the pioneer Canadian country rock band, Graham County ("We were one of the first non-traditional country bands to have a steel guitar, the late great Ron Dann, as a full time member") to various duos and trios and eventually as a solo act, Don Graham has made the stage his home since the late 1970s.

Don's latest song and video release, "Como Te Amo" (produced by Bill Hill) is an uplifting 'dock rock' song for a world weary of travel restrictions and limitations. Produced by Canadian country artist Marshall Potts, the video for "Como Te Amo" places Graham directly in the sun, sand and romantic tropical scene that the song vividly paints.

Don Graham's "Como Te Amo" is available now!