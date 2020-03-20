Don Giovanni Records Announces 'Going The Distance' Online Festival

On Monday, Don Giovanni Records will host Going The Distance, an all day online festival that will be streamed live via our Instagram account.



Broadcasting from the comfort of their homes, 20 artists from across our roster will perform music, comedy, and who knows what else for YOU, who -- we hope -- will be listening from the comfort of your own home. The whole gang is going to be there: Downtown Boys, Noun, Worries, Bad Moves, DJ Haram, Mikey Erg, Teenage Halloween, Lee Bains, Jeffrey Lewis, Hprizm, Fat Tony, and many, many more.

Going the Distance will kick off at 1pm EST and run until at least 11:00 pm. All ages! Free to the public! Find the complete lineup below.

GOING THE DISTANCE



Nato Coles



Hprizm



Izzy True



La Neve



Painted Zeros



Paisley Fields



Teenage Halloween



Fat Tony



Lee Bains III



Jeffrey Lewis



Evan Greer



Amy Klein



Downtown Boys



Noun



Bad Moves



She/Her/Hers



Mikey Erg



DJ Haram of 700 Bliss



Erica Freas



Worriers





