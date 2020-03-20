Don Giovanni Records Announces 'Going The Distance' Online Festival

Article Pixel Mar. 20, 2020  
On Monday, Don Giovanni Records will host Going The Distance, an all day online festival that will be streamed live via our Instagram account.

Broadcasting from the comfort of their homes, 20 artists from across our roster will perform music, comedy, and who knows what else for YOU, who -- we hope -- will be listening from the comfort of your own home. The whole gang is going to be there: Downtown Boys, Noun, Worries, Bad Moves, DJ Haram, Mikey Erg, Teenage Halloween, Lee Bains, Jeffrey Lewis, Hprizm, Fat Tony, and many, many more.

Going the Distance will kick off at 1pm EST and run until at least 11:00 pm. All ages! Free to the public! Find the complete lineup below.

GOING THE DISTANCE


Nato Coles

Hprizm

Izzy True

La Neve

Painted Zeros

Paisley Fields

Teenage Halloween

Fat Tony

Lee Bains III

Jeffrey Lewis

Evan Greer

Amy Klein

Downtown Boys

Noun

Bad Moves

She/Her/Hers

Mikey Erg

DJ Haram of 700 Bliss

Erica Freas

Worriers



