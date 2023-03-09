Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dom Flemons Debuts New Song 'It's Cold Inside'

Mar. 09, 2023  

GRAMMY Award-winning musician and scholar Dom Flemons' new song, "It's Cold Inside," is out today. Watch the official music video-directed, produced and edited by Weird Life Films- below.

Of the song, Flemons, also known as "The American Songster," shares, "'It's Cold Inside' was written in 2014, after my professional and personal life unexpectedly unraveled in front of my eyes. In 2010, an injury I suffered on stage brought many years of both physical and mental exhaustion, including extreme body trauma that continues to follow me after years of hard, worldwide traveling.

I wrote the song in a dark period of my life and set it aside until I decided to revisit it for this album. I found that the lyrics held new relevance for me. It became clear that many people around the world have been physically and emotionally strained by the pandemic and the surrounding political, social, and cultural changes that have followed in its wake. With 'It's Cold Inside,' I extend my hand to them in good faith."

"It's Cold Inside" is the third track unveiled from Flemons' anticipated new album, Traveling Wildfire, which will be released March 24 on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (pre-order here). Produced by Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Dropkick Murphys) and recorded at Los Angeles' Kingsize Soundlabs, Traveling Wildfire is Flemons' most personal album to-date as he refocuses on songwriting-reflecting on his recent epiphanies and spiritual evolution as well as on the current social climate.

Across these fifteen tracks-a collection of both originals and new renditions of traditional folk and American roots songs-Flemons conveys his purposeful message as he addresses fundamental themes of Black love, survival, legacy and growth, while a sonic atmosphere builds in intensity from a serene and grounded beginning.

Ahead of the release, Flemons recently unveiled two new songs: "Guess I'm Doing Fine" feat. Sam Bush and "Slow Dance With You," of which No Depression praises, "Voraciously curious, endlessly knowledgeable, and unflaggingly energetic about bringing buried music history to light, Dom Flemons reminds us he can also craft songs for his own personal, present moment," while Glide declares, "Flemons continues to push the boundaries of progressive roots music."

In celebration of the new music, Flemons will tour through this spring with upcoming shows at Hollywood's Troubadour, Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum, Berkeley's Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater, Cambridge's Club Passim, Philadelphia's World Café Live and Washington, DC's President Lincoln's Cottage (two nights) among many others. See below for complete tour details.

Flemons also recently launched season four of "American Songster Radio Show" on Nashville's 650 AM WSM, available worldwide via www.wsmradio.com. After completing season three in December with guests like Billy Strings, Mickey Guyton and Steve Martin, the new season will focus on the music and inspiration behind "The Making of Traveling Wildfire."

Reflecting on the album, Flemons shares, "Traveling Wildfire is not only a statement of my personal travel experiences but also a metaphor for rebirth in the wake of destruction. It reminded me that the album is in its own way a statement about emerging from the depths of uncertainty to find a new relevance during this unprecedented moment in modern history. At the same time, the image of the traveling wildfire reminded me of how music and stories can travel from generation to generation bringing important lessons from the past into the present and the future."

In addition to Flemons (vocals, acoustic guitar, banjo, drums, percussion, electric bass, electric guitar, quills) and Hutt (guitar, electric bass), the record also features David Hidalgo (drums), Marc Orrell (pump organ, bells) and Matt Pynn (pedal steel) as well as special guest appearances by Sam Bush and James Fearnley (of The Pogues).

DOM FLEMONS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 18 - Urbana, IL - Rose Bowl Tavern
March 23-Flagstaff, AZ-Coconino Center for the Arts
March 24-Phoenix, AZ-Musical Instrument Museum
April 1-Davis, CA-Mondavi Center
April 19-Berkeley, CA-Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse*
April 22-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour*
April 25-Lubbock, TX-Cactus Theater+
April 27-Wilkesboro, NC-MerleFest 2023
April 29-Mars Hill, NC-Mars Hill University
May 5-Ferndale, MI-Magic Bag
May 16-New York, NY-Joe's Pub at the Public Theater
May 18-Cambridge, MA-Club Passim
May 19-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live
May 20-Washington, DC-President Lincoln's Cottage
May 21-Washington, DC-President Lincoln's Cottage
May 25-Saratoga Springs, NY-Caffe Lena
May 26-Hamden, CT-Best Video Film & Cultural Center
June 3-Brevard, NC-North Carolina Guitar Celebration Concert
June 23-Columbia, SC-Columbia Museum of Art
*with Dustbowl Revival
+with Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Andy Hedges



