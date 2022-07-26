Dom Dolla Announced as Headliner for Up & Up Festival

The Monster Energy Up & Up, the number one national college festival brand, has announced Australian platinum artist Dom Dolla as their Fall 2022 headliner.

Student ambassador teams representing more than 50 U.S. colleges will lead over-the-top marketing and influencer campaigns to rally their school to buy pre-sale tickets with no date or location to earn the opportunity to produce a festival with Dom Dolla, who is coming off the release of his new single 'Miracle Maker' ft Clementine Douglas.

"I regularly get requests to play amazing college parties, I've come to learn there are a lot of colleges and only so much time" said Dom Dolla. "So, I've teamed up with the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival, they will be giving 4 colleges the opportunity to promote their own festival with yours truly as the headliner...this is going to be mental.

The Monster Energy Up & Up concept is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals: Up & Up ambassador teams rally their student bodies in an intense 48-hour campaign to generate the most ticket pre-sales to a festival that they will co-produce - but only if their school wins. The festival only processes credit cards from the winning schools.

Once the competition is over, the winning colleges work with Up & Up producers to bring Dom Dolla to a nearby venue location. The top four schools with the most pre-sale tickets after 48 hours win. The national competition kicks off on September 13th at 4 p.m. EST. The four winning festivals will take place in October and November.

"Joining up and up has been extremely vital in expanding my knowledge of the music industry and building practical skills that I can apply in my work," says Asia Kurtalic, senior, and 2x winner from University of Virginia. "Living in a smaller town like Charlottesville makes it difficult to expand networks and keep pace with other individuals pursuing similar career paths. Up and Up has granted me tangible experiences that have made me stand out as a candidate for both my tour management positions as well as my current internship at Warner Music Group."

The collegiate programming doesn't stop there.

Club 100, a monthly virtual event which has drawn thousands of attendees representing over 200 universities, will continue this summer into the fall. It features surprise performances from national artists, notable industry guest speakers, educational opportunities, games, and giveaways.

Since Fall 2016, the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival has challenged the traditional, outdated music festival experience. It has sparked student body movements by creating a platform for college students to bring artists they demand to their campuses, while teaching them the importance of sales.

Previous winning campuses include University of Alabama, Arizona, CU Boulder (2x), Bryant, University of Dayton (3x), Lehigh, JMU, Florida State, LSU, University of Oregon, Penn State, Oregon St University, UCSB, UC Davis (2x), San Jose State (5x), UC Santa Cruz (2x), University of Virginia (2x), Miami-Ohio (4x), UT Austin, Washington State University (5x), UNCW (3x), Virginia Tech (2x) and Wake Forest.

Australia's DOM DOLLA is experiencing a meteoric rise, his signature style of house music is connecting with global audiences, recognised as one of the most exciting producers in electronic music.

Born in Manila, raised in outback Northern Australia, Dom discovered dance music when his Mother handed him a copy of Basement Jaxx' 2001 album 'Rooty' while on holiday in Denpasar. Dom made the move to Melbourne, teaming up with high school mates hosting pub-discos & djing on weekends whilst working as a graphic-designer during the week. In 2015 Dom was encouraged to quit his day job to pursue his obsession with music and production.

2019, Dom's break out year following the release of 'Take It', a critically acclaimed club hit, with early support from Chris Lake & BBC Radio 1's Pete Tong, securing Dom his debut Beatport #1.'Take it' further broke out topping Global Spotify viral chart, Global Shazam chart and Billboard Dance chart - pooling over 100 million streams receiving Platinum certification and ARIA nomination.

Named by BBC Radio 1 Pete Tong's a Future Star, labeled by Billboard Dance as 'One To Watch', awarded Dancing Astronaut 'Artist Of The Year' and nominated at WMC's International Dance Music awards for 'Breakthrough Artist'. Dom quickly followed up delivering a royal flush of releases including San Frandisco, Moving Blind (w/ Sonny fodera), Pump The Brakes and Strangers (w/ Mansionair). Dolla's catalog continues to accumulate over half-a-BILLION streams, with 2x Platinum & 2x Gold Certified Singles.

Dom's unique style has not gone unnoticed, in 2020 Dom received the ultimate recognition winning an ARIA award for 'Best Dance Release' and has been commissioned by the biggest names in music for official remixes including Dua Lipa, The Weekend, Calvin Harris, Rufus Du Sol, Purple Disco Machine, MK & Sonny Fodera, The Martinez Brothers & Louie Vega ft Marc E.Bassy.

Post pandemic, 2022 Dom is set to perform 120+ shows across North America, Europe, United Kingdom and Australia, including headline performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, Brooklyn Mirage and world renowned festivals such as Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival Miami, Creamfields UK, Park Life Manchester, Tomorrowland, Nameless Italy, Open Air Amsterdam and Parookaville Germany all alongside Dom's debut Las Vegas Residency at Marquee and guest appearances in Ibiza at Amnesia, Elrow & Pacha.

Monster Energy Up & Up is the largest national college festival promoter in the US powered by a community of ambassadors teams across the country. We produce festivals by empowering student bodies to compete and win them.

The Up & Up's innovative guerrilla ticketing system is simple: students crowdsource demand on their campuses leading up to a 48-hour competition period and the top colleges with the most pre-sales earn their way to work with our team to craft music experience of-a-lifetime, while also gaining valuable industry experience. Past live headliners include Cash Cash (2016), Alan Walker (2017), GRYFFIN (2018), and Two Friends (2018), Slushii (2019), Lost Kings (2019) Elephante (2019), Troyboi (2020), Loud Luxury (2021) and San Holo (2022).