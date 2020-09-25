'Dolly: The Ultimate Collection' Available From Time Life Today

You can call her The Queen of Country, an Award-Winning Songwriter, Actress, Television Star, Philanthropist, Business Mogul, Icon and American Treasure.

You can call her The Queen of Country, an Award-Winning Songwriter, Actress, Television Star, Philanthropist, Business Mogul, Icon and American Treasure - but to her millions of fans, she's known simply as Dolly. From her start out of Nashville in the '60s to her Hollywood debut and beyond, Dolly has done it all...and in 6 inch heels!

Now, for the first time ever, the incredible highlights of Dolly's remarkable career are together in a one-of-a-kind 19-DVD set - DOLLY: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION. From her early appearances in the '60s through her own star-studded variety shows in the '70s and '80s, to concerts, interviews, TV appearances and blockbuster collaborations with her closest friends, she's still going strong and lookin' spectacular!

"It's been an amazing journey and you'll find some of my most precious highlights included here in this collection," said Dolly. "Thank you to the wonderful folks at Time Life for putting this together. What a delightful trip down memory lane....just the hair styles and outfits alone are worth a look and I'm surprised there are still any rhinestones left in this world! I hope you enjoy these moments as much as I did."

Time Life cordially invites Dolly Parton fans everywhere to come along on the journey of a lifetime. Available now exclusively at TimeLife.com/DollyParton, this dazzling, carefully curated 19-DVD deluxe collection includes:

· 22 star-studded episodes of Dolly's variety shows from the '70s & '80s with guest appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Kenny Rogers, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Willie Nelson, Freddy Fender, Burt Reynolds, Miss Piggy, Merle Haggard, Smokey Robinson & The Temptations, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and more!

· 7 episodes of The Porter Wagoner Show, from 1967 - 1974 featuring historic Dolly Parton performances including Jolene, I Will Always Love You, Coat of Many Colors, Mule Skinner Blues, and her very first appearance where she sang Dumb Blonde.

· A special Christmas disc featuring A Down Home Country Christmas with Mac Davis and Burl Ives, and Bob Hope's Jolly Christmas Show

· Dolly's spectacular Live and Well concert from 2002

· Dolly's unforgettable Live from London concert from 2009 plus bonus features

· Rare TV appearances of Dolly throughout her career from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Crook & Chase

· The entire Song by Song: Dolly Parton series, highlighting Dolly's most iconic songs and how they came to be

· Bonus features include Dolly's University of Tennessee Commencement Address and Imagination Library Dedication Ceremony at The Library of Congress

· Classic duets with Dolly & Porter Wagoner taped live at the Grand Ole Opry

· Unforgettable Dolly Parton performances from the CMA Awards in the '70s

· New bonus features created just for this collection featuring Dolly Parton reminiscing about memorable moments from throughout her career

· Exclusive, complete, and never before seen interviews with Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Kellie Pickler, Kenny Rogers, Marty Stuart, Lily Tomlin, and Carrie Underwood!

· Plus your FREE Bonus DVD with the complete authorized BBC documentary Dolly Parton: Here I Am

· An Exclusive Collector's Book filled with photos, Dolly in her own words, and loving tributes from her famous friends.

· And it all comes in a beautiful Collector's Box!

Dolly Parton remains as vibrant and relevant as ever. Her songs have captured the hearts of generations. Her electric smile has brightened the lives of millions. And her trademark style is recognized across the globe. Join Time Life for a celebration of her iconic, unforgettable career with DOLLY: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, only available via direct response or online at TimeLife.com/DollyParton.

