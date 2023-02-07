Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick to Release First-Ever Collaboration

Musical legends Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick are having their first ever collaboration with their recording of a gospel duet entitled 'Peace Like A River," which Dolly wrote and Damon Elliott, Dionne's son/manager produced for AND CUT... Productions.

They are filming a video today in Nashville to accompany the musical release. The song and video will be released on February 24 on Dionne and Damon's Kind Music Group label. The video was directed by Nick Pres and Damon Elliott.

"I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, Dionne Warwick. I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her," says Dolly.

"I so admire Dolly Parton's talent and work ethic," commented Warwick. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity for us to work together."

"I knew from the moment that Dolly sent me (Peace Like A River) that mom not only must sing it, but Dolly must sing it with her! The magic is in the dynamic of the duo, and let me say with all the chaos in this world we all need peace and cleansing..." commented Damon Elliott, producer.

"It is such an honor to be able to work with these legends. Everything from the colors to the placements and detail of this work came into consideration to bring forth this peaceful clean visual," says Bart Cooper, single cover artist.

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy that year, making that her 11th Grammy win. She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows."

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally.

She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and this December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing.

To date, Parton has donated over 200 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About Dionne Warwick:

Dionne is a six-time Grammy winner and the recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Following her performance at the MusiCares gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson in LA, she traveled to Memphis to perform in concert and to Nashville to record this video with Dolly.

Dionne and Damon are co-executive producers for "Hits! The Musical," a 50 city national tour that features 29 youngsters, ages 10 -22, singing and dancing to a medley of 80 of America's most iconic songs. For more info go to: the hitstour.com. The "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" documentary will begin streaming on HBO Max this month. Dionne has been dubbed the "Queen of Twitter" for her outspoken comments on social media for which SNL does a recurring parody skit.

About Damon Elliott:

Damon Elliott, became a two-time Grammy winner, under his label Nomad Crew with White Sun on 'Mystic Mirror' with lead singers Gurujas, Adam Berry, Harijiwan on February 5, 2023. Damon produced Diane Warren's song, 'Applause'from the movie "Tell It Like A Woman" which is currently nominated for the "Best Song" Oscar. He produced the "80 For Brady" song, "Gonna Be You" recorded by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and written by Diane Warren. Damon produced the Dionne/Dolly duet and is co-executive producer of "Hits! The Musical" details above.

About Bart Cooper:

Bart Cooper designed the art work cover for, "Peace like a river" is a contemporary artist based in Los Angeles, California, with roots in West Africa, Liberia. In the face of civil war, Cooper immigrated to the United States where he studied fine art, sculpture, and graphic design. His signature mixed medium, acrylic style merges traditional African values with a westernized American culture.