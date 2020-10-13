Dolly Parton Debuts at #1 on Two Billboard Charts With A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS

Dolly Parton has been an inspiring and comforting voice for generations of fans around the world her entire career.

Dolly Parton has been an inspiring and comforting voice for generations of fans around the world her entire career. This year, when we all could use a little extra cheer, Dolly has once again provided solace and joy with the release of her latest holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which has reached the #1 spot on both the Billboard Country and Holiday charts in its first week. The album released on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music is available for purchase and streaming worldwide.

"Who needs Santa Claus when we've got Dolly Parton? She's giving us just the right gift at just the right time: 'A Holly Dolly Christmas,' which is an escapist bow to wrap up what has been a terrible 2020. If Dolly Parton can't make you feel better after a year like this, no one can"

- USA Today Network

The festive album's meteoric rise to the top of the charts makes Dolly the second artist in history with top 10 albums across seven decades, following only Willie Nelson, and Dolly's 46th top 10 album. Nelson also makes a special appearance with Dolly on the track "Pretty Paper" off this latest all-genre holiday collection. The incredible achievement is a testament to Dolly's timeless songwriting and music that has always and continues to draw fans.

Dolly states, "I have many things to celebrate this Christmas, one being the success of my Holly Dolly Christmas album becoming number 1. Thanks to all of my fans out there and Merry Christmas to all of you."

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing:

Holly Jolly Christmas - Dolly Parton Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) - Dolly Parton Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas - Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé Christmas On The Square - Dolly Parton Circle Of Love - Dolly Parton All I Want For Christmas Is You - Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon Comin' Home For Christmas - Dolly Parton Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Dolly Parton Pretty Paper - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Dolly Parton You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) - Dolly Parton Mary, Did You Know? - Dolly Parton

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba

