Djooky Music Awards App Announces 'HitHunter' Competition For Global Music Fans

Djooky Music Awards - the world's first app-driven music contest, designed to showcase emerging artists - has rolled out a brand-new function, HitHunter, that allows music fans to compete for the chance to win cash prizes by identifying potential hits. Djooky is a free mobile app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

The awards showcases and champions musical talent with seasonal contests, encouraging app users to vote with their hearts for their favorite songs. Meanwhile, HitHunter has been designed for users to vote with their heads through allocating 'Hit Points' (HPs) to songs which they believe will grow to be popular on the platform and in turn improve their own ranking among users.

HPs are digital tipster points in the Djooky app. Each user is granted 100 free HPs which resets each week, with cash rewards of up to $1000 on offer for 'HitHunters' who can identify the season's winning songs at an early stage. The more HPs a user allocates to a given song, the higher they will rank if the track proves a hit among other users in the Djooky Music Awards.

There will be plenty of opportunities for music fans to compete and win, with $100, $75, $50, $25 and $10 cash prizes being awarded to successful users who can identify the next potential big hit on a weekly basis. A grand prize of $1000 will be granted to the world's ultimate HitHunter in the final global round of the competition, with $500, $250, $100 and $50 being presented to users finishing second, third, fourth and fifth.

Djooky's Global HitHunter Final award is named after the late Don Grierson, a notable A&R executive who first signed Celine Dion to Epic Records and received a Golden Apple Award from The Beatles while at Capitol Records. At the time of his passing in January 2019, Grierson was an executive at Younk, a community label he co-founded with Andrew Dakhovsky, now co-founder & CEO at Djooky.

Djooky recently completed the second season of its Djooky Music Awards, with Peru's GAONA taking home first prize of the autumn contest with his song, "The Last Two Minutes With You." His prize includes a trip to LA's Capitol Recording Studios to record a song, post-COVID, with an all-star team and $10,000 cash. Runners up Dominik Jesz from Germany and Genia Stormz (Eugenia Asiamah) from Ghana also received cash prizes.

Alongside the main season winners there were also nine Genre Winners, who received a $1000 prize each, to upgrade their music equipment (see notes for editors below for the full round-up).

Artists from 91 countries submitting a total of 623 songs took part in the autumn edition - an increase of 65% from the first awards last summer. The organizers hope to see the awards grow until they have entries from all 193 member states of the United Nations.

Reflecting on winning the Djooky Music Awards 2020 - Autumn Season, GAONA said: "I've always dreamed of going to Capitol Studios and working with important music industry figures in the USA. I am excited my dream will soon come true! I'm so excited and I can't believe I won, thank you to the many people who voted!"

Djooky co-founder/multi-platinum U.S. producer, Brian Malouf (whose credits include the likes of Madonna and Michael Jackson) said: "I would like to congratulate GAONA from Peru on winning the autumn edition of our Music Awards, it's a fantastic song and I look forward to our recording session together! These are incredibly difficult times for artists and fans alike, and we are proud to be presenting the HitHunting function in our app to help new talent engage with new audiences.