Dizzy Wright to Release New Album 'Dizzyland' With DJ Hoppa

Rapper Dizzy Wright is set to release his new album Dizzyland on April 15th. This album release follows the success of his 2020 release My Hustle Unmatched and the 2021 release of Slidin' and Glidin' and finds Dizzy connecting with longtime collaborator DJ Hoppa.

Dizzy Wright and DJ Hoppa have at least a decade of friendship, so for them to finally release a project together is long overdue and only makes sense. The album has already gained huge anticipation amongst his fans with the release of new music with some major collabs.

Since the start of the year, Dizzy released 24 Hours with west coast hip-hop legend Xzibit. 24 Hours is a record on how we all have the same 24 hours and no time to waste. 24 Hours, set the internet on fire being featured on every major publication.

Dizzy's grind is consistent so to capitalize on the momentum he built this year he followed up with another major feature on Promoter that featured Cypress Hill's very own B-Real. Dizzyland will also have features from Chris Webby, Demrick, Jon Connor, and Australia's own Bliss n Eso.

When asked about his new album Dizzyland, Dizzy Wright said, "I'm proud to be doing a project with my DJ, my friend and one of the hardest working people I know DJ Hoppa. We spent the last 10 years traveling the world and doing shows and records together but we never did a full project with each other. That had to change in 2022!!! I felt it was only right that we started to really cultivate our sound so the fans could identify with the sound they enjoy the most. DJ Hoppa knows how to bring out a side of me that I think the fans really enjoy. I'm excited and thankful to be doing my first project with one producers vision. I'm also happy that the person that's making that happen is DJ Hoppa. The album represents everything that we want to contribute to the game, from the messages in the records to the hand selected featured artists on the project. Both me and HOPPA hope everyone is down for the ride. #DizzyLand."

If you follow Dizzy Wright, it's not a secret to his core fans that he is proud to let you know of his consistency. He released a project every year for 10 years straight. From The Golden Age mixtape to the critically-acclaimed major label release The Growing Process and the fan favorite Smokeout Conversations series.

Now with this collaboration with DJ Hoppa he has grown a lot musically. The recent internet leaked track Escape, shows how music is Dizzy's lifeforce and therapeutic to him, music helps him get away. The guest features on Escape with Trent Monroe along with Bliss N Eso garnered much feedback from many publications online. Dizzyland will be released on Dizzy's own label Still Movin. Stay tuned to Dizzy Wrights socials below for updates on the release of Dizzyland as well as future tour dates.