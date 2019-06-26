Dizzy Fae's New Mixtape NO GMO Out Now

Rising singer Dizzy Fae's new mixtape, NO GMO, is out now-listen here. NO GMO follows Fae's debut mixtape, Free Form, released last year to critical acclaim. The mixtape is receiving early praise with Wonderland calling it "a layered, hyper-coloured universe" and City Pagesproclaiming, "Dizzy Fae is the free-thinking, free-flowing artist R&B needs."

Previous album singles include "Company" and "Altar," which Billboard praises as a "soul-infused, late-night dance escape."

Of the new tape Fae says, "Some of the songs will make you dance, some will make you laugh, some will make you cry, but it's 100% guaranteed that they will all make you feel something real. I grew up without healthy food in my home, so now that I've woken up to my need for holistic wellness, I have a renewed sense of being. I channeled that fresh and organic energy to create a sound that can really only be described as Dizzy Fae."

Dizzy Fae is a 20-year-old classically trained singer and dancer. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota and based in Minneapolis, Fae prides herself as a queer Black interdisciplinary artist interrogating the nuances and liberties of love and human connection. The release of her 2018 mixtape Free Form led Fae to share stages with Lizzo, Toro Y Moi, Jorja Smith and more, in addition to her own headline dates in America and Europe. Most recently, Fae performed at Troye Sivan's inaugural Go West Fest at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. NO GMO was produced with Alec Ness,Psymun (The Weeknd, Young Thug), Kim Tee (Clairo), Sir Dylan (Solange, Miguel) and Falls(Wedidit).

DIZZY FAE LIVE

June 30 Leslie Pride at Concept New York, NY

DIZZY FAE-NO GMO

1. HUU R UU

2. Big Wall

3. Altar

4. Company

5. Lifestyle

6. Gut Talk

7. Love on You

8. Pink

9. After Hours

10. Solo

11. Now 'n Later





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You