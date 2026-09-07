Photos: Dizzee Rascal Shares FOXTROT OSCAR Music Video From WE WANT BASS

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To mark the release of his ninth studio album, 'We Want Bass', UK music icon Dizzee Rascal has shared some of his best visuals yet, with an official music video for the album's opening track 'Foxtrot Oscar'.





















Directed by Romain Chassaing, the visual depicts Dizzee as an old school kingpin, in a stylised supernatural cityscape, firing mini Dizzee's from a gun barrel, and causing havoc around the criminal fraternity of a re-imagined city and its major players.

'Foxtrot Oscar', perfectly sets the tone for the LP, pairing Dizzee's unapologetic quickfire one-liners with a high-tempo, high-octane bassline beat to deliver the perfect introduction to the album's relentless energy.

The 'We Want Bass' album sees Dizzee channel the sounds and energy from across the dance music spectrum. Weaving together influences from House, RnB, Rap, Dubstep, Speed Garage and Bassline, We Want Bass is a cohesive 15-track masterpiece of bass madness.

As the title suggests, We Want Bass is a call to arms for bass heads everywhere. With a focus on purpose-built dancefloor bangers, the bass-driven production pays homage to the UK's ever-evolving underground scene, whilst underpinning Dizzee at his best, delivering bar upon bar of irreverent lyricism and infectious hooks.

Previous singles from the album include 'All Night', which was released to coincide with England's opening match of the FIFA World Cup. Dizzee celebrated this with a live performance at Boxpark Wembley, bringing his signature energy to one of the summer's biggest sporting moments.

The album announcement follows a prolific run of recent collaborations with some of the biggest names in drum & bass and bassline, including Bou, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Denon Reed and more. These partnerships underline not only his versatility, but also his continued influence across the UK's music scene.

After a busy summer of festival appearances, including Y Not Festival, Boardmasters and Victorious Festival, Dizzee kicks off a 'We Want Bass' UK and EU tour in late September.

With We Want Bass, Dizzee Rascal remains one of the most prominent figures in UK music.

Tracklist

Foxtrot Oscar

VIP

Hit The Spot

So Hot

On Rpt

C U Dance

Don't Say A Word

Muy Bien

All Night

What U Need

The Baddest

Oh Why

Look Twice

Riding Round Slow

Tell Me Why

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