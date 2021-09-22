Disney's FOR SCORES Podcast Series Releases Two-Part Alan Menken Interview

Disney Music Group's podcast series, Disney's For Scores, has released a special two-part interview with eight-time Oscar winning composer Alan Menken. Hosted by Variety's Jon Burlingame, the series gives voice to award-winning visionary composers, exploring the challenges and emotional journeys of these musical storytellers.

In Part 1, Alan Menken discusses his career and takes the audience back to his beginnings as a musician in a family of dentists, his love of Fantasia, and his life-changing writing partnership with Howard Ashman. The collaboration would skyrocket them both to Off-Broadway success with Little Shop of Horrors and eventually to the Disney Animation Renaissance with The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Part 2 is available today. Menken discusses the transition to new writing partners after Howard Ashman's early death, Disney's Broadway takeover, and other favorite projects such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He also shares details on the forthcoming The Little Mermaid live action film, and writing with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Now in its third year, For Scores has released 27 episodes including Oscar®-winning composers Ludwig Göransson, Randy Newman, Rachel Portman, plus Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The "For Scores" podcast series is produced by Maria Kleinman for Disney Music Group in association with Treefort Media, an LA-based podcast company with a mission to expand imagination through premium audio storytelling. The episodes are available to download everywhere podcasts are enjoyed.

Listen to part one of the interview here:

Listen to part two of the interview here: