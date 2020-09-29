Discogs Presents The Best Albums Of 2010

Discogs, the world’s record store, today published the definitive list.

Discogs, the world's record store, today published a definitive list of the Best Albums of 2010 powered by its extensive user-built, open-source database.

Discogs found Kanye West, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz and The Black Keys all competing very closely for the top charting positions, all having more than 10,000 users wanting to add their albums to their collections, with well over 25,000 users owning each album already. Impressively, at #10, Iron Maiden is the only band to make four Discogs Best Albums of the Year lists.

Utilizing Discogs' abundant data available from the over 400 million items cataloged in the collections and want lists of its 7.3 million users, Discogs has published the Best of 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and will end the year with the Best of 2020. These are the 25 albums from the first year of each century that appear most often in both data sets.

Photo Credit: Discogs Database

