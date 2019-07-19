Dirty Mae Announce New Album HOLY MAMA

Indie-folk band, Dirty Mae, have announced their debut full-length album, Holy Mama, and released the title track. The new album, set for release this September, showcases Dirty Mae's haunting harmonies, raw grit, soulful blues, melodic ballads and, foot-stomping beats.

When Dirty Mae began writing Holy Mama, members Cassie Fireman, Ben Curtis, and Robbie Frost were in search of a new direction after their 2018 self-titled EP. "When we started creating this album, we had no idea where we were headed or what would show up along the way," Fireman explains. "In a lot of ways, this a coming of age album that captures our experiences of love, loss and who we became for one another on the journey."

The album's new single displays the various sounds and influences that make up Dirty Mae's debut full-length, opening with a shifty mix of reggae and folk rhythms and ends with a flash of Latin flair. "We chose 'Holy Mama' as our single and title-track because it shows the diversity and range of our album," Fireman said. "The album continues on this journey of highs and lows, through old and new worlds. We feel that it represents us in our many colors."

Since forming in 2016, Dirty Mae have made a name for their striking, cabaret-inspired performances and rare blend of New Orleans blues and soulful folk traditions. Founding members Curtis and Fireman spent years writing music together for projects ranging from bluegrass to hard rock before joining forces with Frost. Dirty Mae's rich-yet-diverse sound has taken center stage at illustrious venues from New York's Le Poisson Rouge to Citi Field in addition to being featured on the CW Network.

In March, Dirty Mae released the album's first single, "Big Red," alongside a video that featured a feminist reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood. The band also launched the first annual Big Red Fest, an all-female benefit show that presented a diverse array of music, comedy, poetry, and dance performances at the Bowery Poetry Club. All the proceeds from the show were donated to local charities supporting survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Dirty Mae will be heading on an extensive fall tour around the release of Holy Mama.

Holy Mama Album Release Tour:

Sept 13 - Thomas, WV @ Purple Fiddle

Sept 14 - Cumberland, MD @ Discover Downtown Cumberland

Sept 16 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

Sept 18 - Newfane, VT @ The 4 Columns Inn

Sept 19 - Manchester, VT @ Social House

Sept 20 - Portland, ME @ Blue

Sept 21 - Bangor, ME @ Sea Dog Brewing

Sept 22 - Stratford, CT @ Two Roads Brewing Company

Sept 26 - Yarmouth, ME @ Woodhull Public House

Sept 27 - Portland, ME @ Dog Fish Bar & Grill

Sept 28 - Frostburg, MD @ Dante's

Sept 29 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct 7 - Knoxville, TN @ WDVX





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You