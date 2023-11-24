Diplo and HUGEL Debut 'Stay High' Featuring Julia Church

Diplo and French DJ HUGEL unveil a new track, “Stay High,” featuring vocals by London-based artist Julia Church, via Diplo’s own Higher Ground. The track arrives as a double-single including a VIP rework.

Higher Ground’s L.A. takeover will hit LA Plaza De Cultura Y Artes for a sold-out show on December 2, with a recently added second date on December 3 due to popular demand, featuring music by Diplo, HUGEL, Elkka, Masha Mar, Coco & Breezy and Lupe Fuentes—more info and tickets here. This year’s sold-out Brooklyn installment featured Diplo, Danny Daze, Green Velvet, DJ Holographic and more.

Following “Diamond Therapy” with Walker & Royce and Channel Tres and “Favela Joint” with Portuguese DJ and producer Kura, “Stay High” is the latest in a batch of Higher Ground releases that have found Diplo refocusing on his house music imprint. Launched in 2019, Higher Ground continues to champion house music from around the world and has played host to releases from some of the most forward-thinking artists in the space and spawned dozens of Billboard Dance/Electronic chart hits.

Beyond the label, Higher Ground has become world renowned for its live incarnation, bringing parties to New York Fashion Week, Coachella and Amsterdam Dance Event, plus yearly one-offs in London, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

Additionally, cabins are still available for purchase on the seven-day luxury expedition to Antarctica from December 13-20 organized by Diplo and wellness collective Secular Sabbath. Presented in partnership with Insider Expeditions, the musical and wellness expedition aims to raise funds and awareness for ocean conservation—more info and tickets here.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. His latest releases include this year’s Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, and 2022’s Diplo, his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years.

DIPLO LIVE

December 1— Las Vegas, NV—XS

December 2—Los Angeles, CA—LA Plaza – SOLD OUT

December 3—Los Angeles, CA—LA Plaza

December 7—Miami, FL—E11EVEN

December 8— Las Vegas, NV—XS

December 13-20—Antarctica Expedition

December 26—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

December 27—Aspen, CO—Snow Lodge

December 30—Las Vegas, NV—XS

December 31—San Francisco, CA—Eye Heart NYE

January 1—San Diego, CA—Proper

photo credit: Maria José Govea



