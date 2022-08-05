Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diplo Unveils Deluxe Version of Self-Titled Album

Diplo Unveils Deluxe Version of Self-Titled Album

The album is his first full-length of electronic music in 18 years.

Aug. 5, 2022  

The deluxe version of Diplo's recent self-titled album-his first full-length of electronic music in 18 years-is out now on the Higher Ground imprint of his own Mad Decent.

The deluxe album features three brand new tracks with Melé, Raumakustik and Joeski and an entire second disc comprised of 17 remixes by some of the biggest names in dance music such as LP Giobbi, Andhim, DJ Seinfeld, Major League Djz, Honeyluv and more.

Diplo is the realization of a three-year deep dive into the house music that Higher Ground champions worldwide, the kind of music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager. A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots.

The album features several U.S. Dance #1s-the Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" with SIDEPIECE, "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel, which they recently performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"-and "Looking For Me" and "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax-classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide, as well as collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu).

He and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to explore and champion genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The eleven-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD-the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

Listen to the new deluxe album here:




