Diplo, Bonobo, Chris Lake & More Announced for Elements Music & Arts Festival

Prepare to dance beneath the trees and float across the sand because Elements Music & Arts Festival has announced a star-studded lineup for its fourth annual event, taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 - 25th, 2020. A veritable "adult playground", Elements features a beach with stunning lakeside views, a whimsical, art-infused forest and an impressive selection of camping options for the weekend.

Brought to life by the Brooklyn independent production company known for their legendary BangOn!NYC art and music gatherings, this year's multi-day "sleepaway" celebration will see scene heavyweights like Bonobo, Four Tet, TOKiMONSTA, Chris Lake, Gramatik, Claude VonStroke and over 100 more artists bringing unmatched energy to a summer camp set upon 150 acres of picturesque Pennsylvanian land, approximately 2 hours outside NYC.

"Festivalgoers can dance from dusk until dawn, journey through immersive environments, take a dip in the serene lake, indulge in delicious eats from craft vendors, or hit reset with a meditative sound bath or expert-led yoga class." said Brett Herman Co-Founder and Managing Director at BangOn!NYC. "Over the past four years we've delivered big surprises and created unforgettable, transformative memories for our festival family, and 2020 won't disappoint."

Elements Festival's playground features:

Music for tastemakers. Featuring all of tomorrow's relevant electronic and crossover music today.

Immersive stages. Featuring engrossing environments composed of 4 main (Earth, Air, Fire, Water) stags along with dozens of community produced stages .

Larger than life art. Featuring dozens of large-scale art installations spanning from live performances to multi-sensory interactive experiences.

The ideal destination. Accessible destination for all major metro areas in the Northeast.

Diverse scenery. From expansive beachfront to an enchanted forest to rolling hills, every summer activity is within reach inside our 150 acres of diverse landscape.

Special programming. A packed schedule of risque programs and playful workshops.

A reconfigured campground. Sprawling villages that consist of a variety of tents and makeshift homes that bring to life a small world.

The 2020 lineup boasts representatives from every in-vogue genre from house and playa-inspired techno, to heavier stylings like dubstep, glitch-hop, psy-dub and funk, all of whom will deliver their finest grooves across the festival's collection of imaginative elemental stages, along with a number of community-produced renegade stages.

Element I. FIRE Stage

On Friday night, against a sublime, tree-lined vista, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Diplo will lead an inaugural US "Higher Ground" festival takeover on the Fire Stage, where he'll introduce fans to his fresh, house-leaning catalogue with a little help from Lakewood veterans, Walker & Royce. Bringing chiller vibes on Saturday is ambient house stalwart Bonobo. Then the king of smooth cuts, Chris Lake, will end things on a hot note as Sunday's closing headliner, alongside sizzlin' sets from favorites like Dr. Fresch, The Golden Pony, J. Worra, Dirty Looks and AKKI.

Element II. EARTH Stage

The epic Earth Stage will undergo a trippy makeover with the introduction of The Rabbit Hole, North America's premiere psychedelic visual experience featuring state-of-the-art projection mapping and a walking trail of massive, glowing structures that will transport attendees to a never-before-seen wonderland. Within this ethereal zone, rumbling acts like Jade Cicada, TOKiMONSTA, GRAMATIK, Emancipator, Rusko, and Manic Focus will bring heavy bass straight to the forest floor.

Element III. AIR Stage

Keeping things breezy on the Air Stage are Canadian electro-rockers Bob Moses, plus UK experimental producer Four Tet, progressive house visionary Yotto, All Day I Dream regular YokoO and the fun-loving Desert Hearts crew, whose infectious sounds will float sweetly into the colorful treetops.

Element IV. WATER Stage

The captain of this year's Water Stage is none other than Dirtybird Records label boss Claude VonStroke, whose bubbly brand of house is certain to make big waves at the coveted daytime chill spot where revelers can otherwise dance to disco, board a floating pirate ship or take canoes out for a spin. On the hunt for fresh talent? Dozens of local artists can be found blasting tunes on five additional secret stages - the result is an auditory scavenger hunt where everyone wins!

Art Installations

The lush, green grounds will again be transformed into a giant installation, decorated with works from a myriad of groundbreaking artists. Attendees are encouraged to create their own masterpieces during live painting demonstrations, explore new tech-driven indoor art spaces, marvel at the Lost Forest's magical "tree people", set the dancefloor ablaze with fire dancers, and start their own mobile parties on top of the production company's ever-growing fleet of climbable art cars.

Special Programming

Should attendees crave a breather between sets and sights, they'll find refuge at the Wellnest. The extensive roster of health and wellness programming expands to include diverse forms of yoga, Didjeridu massages, as well as the return of popular offerings such as meditative sound baths and sunset vinyasa. As always, those who want to awaken their inner child may engage in classic summer camp activities like roller skating, rock-climbing, watersports, campfire storytelling,and treehouse hangouts. Fashion-forward festies can dazzle or "be-dazzled" at the Unicorn Lounge, where they can drop-in for a hair braiding and other glitter-related needs.

It's these kinds of unexpected thrills which have helped Elements Lakewood emerge as the East Coast's leading transformational camping festival. But this level of exploration takes a lot of energy. Thankfully, guests can stay sated by sampling tasty bites and sips from a wide selection of 24-hour vendors with options to satisfy any diet.

"We are working with our community of fans and cross-section of Northeastern partners to make this festival our biggest yet in terms of attendance, music, art, programs, and features," said Emily Alworth, Marketing Director. "We can't wait to share more over the coming weeks and months with our dedicated and new-found community alike."

3-Day and VIP passes for Elements Lakewood 2020 are available now at elementsfest.us. Festival-goers can choose from a variety of accommodation options including camping, Glamping Village packages for up to 8 people, as well as private cabins, apartments, and bungalows for up to 20 people. For those traveling from Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., attendees can access Elements Lakewood via transportation partner Bus.com.

Elements Lakewood 2020 Full Music Lineup

FIRE STAGE

DIPLO (HIGHER GROUND TAKEOVER)

BONOBO (DJ SET)

CHRIS LAKE

CODES

WALKER & ROYCE

GOLF CLAP

DR. FRESCH

J. WORRA

MASON MAYNARD

THE GOLDEN PONY

DIRTY LOOKS

AKKI

EARTH STAGE

JADE CICADA

TOKIMONSTA

GRAMATIK

RUSKO

EMANCIPATOR

MANIC FOCUS

DESERT DWELLERS

ESSEKS

DAILY BREAD

SUPERTASK

MEAGAN HAMILTON

TYDIE KY

CHOMPPA

LADY B

CHOPPY OPPY

AIR STAGE

BOB MOSES (CLUB SET)

FOUR TET

YOTTO

YOKOO

DESERT HEARTS: MIKEY LION, LEE REYNOLDS, PORKY, MARBS, RYBO, LUBESKI

OONA DAHL

CASSIAN

DAVID HOHME

CARLITA

THE ALCHEMIST

MASHRIK

OKTAVE

KOOP

TMBER

STRAINJER

ARTEMUS

WATER STAGE

CLAUDE VONSTROKE

FLEETMAC WOOD

THE SPONGES

RENEGADE MASTERS

CAKEWALK

PHRISKY





