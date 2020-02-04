Dimensions Festival Announces Final Programme for 2020
Dimensions Festival completes its ambitious 2020 programme with the news that Underground Resistance Live, Ash Lauryn, Moritz Von Oswald, Batu, DVS1, JASSS, Voigtmann, Reiss, Youandewan, Huerta, Red Greg, Yak, Freakenstein, Charles Webster, LSDXOXO, Josh Cheon as well as new partners VBX, Love Muscle and Stamp The Wax also get involved. For the first time this year, this all goes down at breathtaking natural bay The Garden Resort, Tisno from 13-17th August, 2020.
This new chapter for Dimensions Festival will showcase the same careful mix of cutting edge artists and much loved pioneers, with the famous attention to detail to production bringing each event alive. The setting is idyllic, with lush pine trees, a long sweeping beach, crystal clear seas and plenty of chances to get involved with parties on land and sea.
Before the main action, there is a special opening concert at St Michael's Fortress, high on a hill in that will be headlined by Floating Points with his new live show, presenting the work of his latest album 'Crush' amongst other classics. Support comes from fellow Melodies International partner Mafalda with additional live support still tba. Spaces are limited for the event with tickets available now via a number of retailers online.
After each day's fun there, the renowned open air club Barbarella's opens its doors, with the world famous Sinai Sound System powering the beats. We're told the programme is soon to be revealed! There will also be plenty of brain nourishment with The Sound Studio, which will offer talks, technology and more to get you engaged with and educated on a range of vital topics.
Amongst the final additions are the iconic group, early techno pioneers and all round legends Underground Resistance who will play live. Then there is an Atlanta based DJ, journalist and member of the DJ Directory Ash Lauryn who has a timeless house sound, sci-fi soundsmith Freakenstein, the intergalactic booty hunter, plus legendary dub techno don Moritz von Oswald, bass and rhythm innovator Batu, American techno DVS1, as well as minimal house favourites Voigtmann, Reiss and Youandewan, The Ghost co-founder Josh Tweek as well as soul, funk, disco and house selector Red Greg.
As well as this international stars, vital party brands like Leeds' Michael Upson and his pumping gay dance party Love Muscle, plus cult Dutch minimal crew VBX, who regularly host ADE showcases with the likes of Ricardo Villalobos, plus online magazine Stamp the Wax, a treasure trove of musical discovery and crack team of DJs, all host their own events at Dimension this year.
These names all come on top of the first wave of names such as DJ Stingray, Zip, The Hacker, Tikiman & Scion performing Rhythm & Sound Live, dBridge, Mafalda, Helena Hauff, Pearson Sound, Skee Mask b2b Stenny, Surgeon, Marcellus Pittman, Truly Madly, Zip, Josey Rebelle, Gene on Earth, Francesco Del Garda, Detroit in Effect, Margaret Dygas, Darwin, re:ni, Awesome Tapes from Africa and many more.
This is shaping up to be a vital edition of Dimension Festival with a renewed focus with the same sense of purpose and dedication to the very best DJs, live acts and atmospheres in the world.
Full Line-up (A-Z)
Ash Lauryn
Awesome Tapes from Africa
Batu
Bella Technika Live
CCL
Charles Webster
Credit 00
D. Tiffany
Darwin
dBridge Presents Black Electric (live)
Detroit In Effect
DJ Assault
DJ Koolt
DJ Masda
DJ Stingray
DMX Krew Live
Donna Leake
DVS1
Dr Banana
Ex-Terrestrial
Floating Points Live
Francesco Del Garda
Freakenstein
Gamma Intel
Gene On Earth
GiGi FM
Hamish & Toby
Helena Hauff
Huerta
Ilija Rudman
JASSS
John Gomez
Josh Cheon
Josey Rebelle
Karenn Live
Kiara Scuro
Kosh Live
Kris Baha
KRN
Le Chocolat Noir
Leif
Liquid Earth aka Urulu
Lokier
LSDXOXO
Mafalda
Marcellus Pittman
Margaret Dygas
Marsman
Michelle Live
Moritz Von Oswald
Nicolas Lutz
OCB aka Driss Bennis
Overmono Live
Pangaea
Pearson Sound
Petar Dundov
Underground Resistance Live
Upwellings
Red Greg
Reiss
re:ni
Skee Mask b2b Stenny
Steevio & Suzybee Live
Sugar Free
Surgeon
Sweely Live
The Ghost
The Hacker
Tikiman + Scion (Live)
Titonton Duvante Live
Tom Ellis
Truly Madly
Vera
Voigtmann
Yak
Youandewan
Zarkoff Live
Zip
Alec Falconer
Aletha
Champagne Funk
Butter Side Up DJs
Cosmic Slop DJs
David Martin
Dimensions Soundsystem
Harri Pepper
Harry James
Harry Sheehan
Harry Wills
Heels & Souls
Hillas
Josh Tweek
Katiusha
Kessie
Loren
Lucy Locket
Mark Turner
MLE
Michael Upson
Rob Amboule
Sayang
Sean OD
SNO
Simon Scott
Stevie Cox
Tho
Tony Neptune
Will Lister
Dedicated to the loving memory of Alex T