Dimensions Festival Announces Final Programme for 2020

Dimensions Festival completes its ambitious 2020 programme with the news that Underground Resistance Live, Ash Lauryn, Moritz Von Oswald, Batu, DVS1, JASSS, Voigtmann, Reiss, Youandewan, Huerta, Red Greg, Yak, Freakenstein, Charles Webster, LSDXOXO, Josh Cheon as well as new partners VBX, Love Muscle and Stamp The Wax also get involved. For the first time this year, this all goes down at breathtaking natural bay The Garden Resort, Tisno from 13-17th August, 2020.

This new chapter for Dimensions Festival will showcase the same careful mix of cutting edge artists and much loved pioneers, with the famous attention to detail to production bringing each event alive. The setting is idyllic, with lush pine trees, a long sweeping beach, crystal clear seas and plenty of chances to get involved with parties on land and sea.

Before the main action, there is a special opening concert at St Michael's Fortress, high on a hill in that will be headlined by Floating Points with his new live show, presenting the work of his latest album 'Crush' amongst other classics. Support comes from fellow Melodies International partner Mafalda with additional live support still tba. Spaces are limited for the event with tickets available now via a number of retailers online.

After each day's fun there, the renowned open air club Barbarella's opens its doors, with the world famous Sinai Sound System powering the beats. We're told the programme is soon to be revealed! There will also be plenty of brain nourishment with The Sound Studio, which will offer talks, technology and more to get you engaged with and educated on a range of vital topics.

Amongst the final additions are the iconic group, early techno pioneers and all round legends Underground Resistance who will play live. Then there is an Atlanta based DJ, journalist and member of the DJ Directory Ash Lauryn who has a timeless house sound, sci-fi soundsmith Freakenstein, the intergalactic booty hunter, plus legendary dub techno don Moritz von Oswald, bass and rhythm innovator Batu, American techno DVS1, as well as minimal house favourites Voigtmann, Reiss and Youandewan, The Ghost co-founder Josh Tweek as well as soul, funk, disco and house selector Red Greg.

As well as this international stars, vital party brands like Leeds' Michael Upson and his pumping gay dance party Love Muscle, plus cult Dutch minimal crew VBX, who regularly host ADE showcases with the likes of Ricardo Villalobos, plus online magazine Stamp the Wax, a treasure trove of musical discovery and crack team of DJs, all host their own events at Dimension this year.

These names all come on top of the first wave of names such as DJ Stingray, Zip, The Hacker, Tikiman & Scion performing Rhythm & Sound Live, dBridge, Mafalda, Helena Hauff, Pearson Sound, Skee Mask b2b Stenny, Surgeon, Marcellus Pittman, Truly Madly, Zip, Josey Rebelle, Gene on Earth, Francesco Del Garda, Detroit in Effect, Margaret Dygas, Darwin, re:ni, Awesome Tapes from Africa and many more.

This is shaping up to be a vital edition of Dimension Festival with a renewed focus with the same sense of purpose and dedication to the very best DJs, live acts and atmospheres in the world.

Full Line-up (A-Z)

Ash Lauryn

Awesome Tapes from Africa

Batu

Bella Technika Live

CCL

Charles Webster

Credit 00

D. Tiffany

Darwin

dBridge Presents Black Electric (live)

Detroit In Effect

DJ Assault

DJ Koolt

DJ Masda

DJ Stingray

DMX Krew Live

Donna Leake

DVS1

Dr Banana

Ex-Terrestrial

Floating Points Live

Francesco Del Garda

Freakenstein

Gamma Intel

Gene On Earth

GiGi FM

Hamish & Toby

Helena Hauff

Huerta

Ilija Rudman

JASSS

John Gomez

Josh Cheon

Josey Rebelle

Karenn Live

Kiara Scuro

Kosh Live

Kris Baha

KRN

Le Chocolat Noir

Leif

Liquid Earth aka Urulu

Lokier

LSDXOXO

Mafalda

Marcellus Pittman

Margaret Dygas

Marsman

Michelle Live

Moritz Von Oswald

Nicolas Lutz

OCB aka Driss Bennis

Overmono Live

Pangaea

Pearson Sound

Petar Dundov

Underground Resistance Live

Upwellings

Red Greg

Reiss

re:ni

Skee Mask b2b Stenny

Steevio & Suzybee Live

Sugar Free

Surgeon

Sweely Live

The Ghost

The Hacker

Tikiman + Scion (Live)

Titonton Duvante Live

Tom Ellis

Truly Madly

Vera

Voigtmann

Yak

Youandewan

Zarkoff Live

Zip

Alec Falconer

Aletha

Champagne Funk

Butter Side Up DJs

Cosmic Slop DJs

David Martin

Dimensions Soundsystem

Harri Pepper

Harry James

Harry Sheehan

Harry Wills

Heels & Souls

Hillas

Josh Tweek

Katiusha

Kessie

Loren

Lucy Locket

Mark Turner

MLE

Michael Upson

Rob Amboule

Sayang

Sean OD

SNO

Simon Scott

Stevie Cox

Tho

Tony Neptune

Will Lister

Dedicated to the loving memory of Alex T





