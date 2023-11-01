DijahSB Announces New Album 'The Flower That Knew' This Month

Polaris Music Prize-shortlisted rapper DijahSB today announces their new album The Flower That Knew, out on November 17th via Lowly. To celebrate the album announcement, DijahSB is also sharing two new singles from the record, "Don't Touch!" and "I'm Blooming." Presave The Flower That Knew HERE.

"Don't Touch!" boasts supremely groovy sounds and a lighthearted, gracefully goofy assertion of their signature confidence and sense of self. As the album opener, "I'm Blooming" serves as the a thesis statement, with a mellow beat that allows for focus on DijahSB's sharply written turns of phrase that comment on their life as a Black, non-binary rapper.

Of the tracks, DijahSB says, “These two tracks are essential to the theme of this album, I’m excited to have this album out. I’m turning 30. I feel like I’m going to be stepping into a new era and this album will help usher me in.”

The Flower That Knew follows their recent Tasty Raps Vol. 2 produced by Clairmont the Second (fans at FADER, Complex, and more), and a string of singles and collaborations with ZZ Ward on "Baby Don't," veggi on "EXEPTIONAL" + 'Lisa Leslie," Mick Jenkins on "Here to Dance" (whose previous work includes collaborations with the likes of KAYTRANADA, Disclosure, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Ghostface Killah, EarthGang), and more, alongside the earlier 2022 The EP (ft. Keys N Krates, Terrell Morris).

DijahSB's second full-length album Head Above the Waters delivered the Toronto artist to wider international attention, garnering praise from Clash, Gal-Dem, Fader, Complex, Exclaim, NPR Music, Consequence, OkayPlayer, and more, including Kid Cudi himself.

Alongside their Polaris Music Prize nomination, 2021 also saw the emcee named as a finalist for the 2021 SOCAN Songwriting Prize, Canada’s only publicly-voted major songwriting award, for the single “Frontin’ Like Pharrell” from their debut LP, 2020 The Album. With tens of thousands of listeners across streaming platforms and features on popular Spotify playlists including Northern Bars, Fresh Finds, and Fresh Finds Hip Hop, Dijah’s music has also been featured on Hulu’s Single Drunk Female and Crush, Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest, amongst ads for Google, Android, and Crown Royal Whiskey.