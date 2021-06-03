Digitalz Release Final Lead Single Ahead Of Debut Album 'Falling In'

Esteemed French electronic dance music DJ/production pair Digitalz return to the release radar with 'Falling In' featuring fellow France-based vocalist TheNamless, the follow-up to previously-released lead singles 'Beg For It' and 'Miss Me' from earlier in the year. The inimitable duo continues to prime themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they gear up for their full-length album's release at the tail end of next month. Out now, 'Falling In' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

Boasting a unique penchant for cinematically atmospheric original productions, the duo's latest offering is no different, kicking off with calming sounds of nature that effortlessly invoke contemplative feelings of awe and wonder. Shimmering production elements quickly fill the space and are followed up by rich, flowing singing courtesy of TheNamless. Euphorically enthralling, the anthemic original production audibly features a palpably larger-than-life tone throughout that is characterized by a commanding vocal execution and several hard-hitting, hefty bass drops. What is sure to be a certified summer hit, the latest to come from Digitalz is a prime addition to their back-catalog released right in time for those warmer, feelgood months.

French electropop act Digitalz have been consistently solidifying their unique, creative sonic vision with release after release. Merging their backgrounds in various genres of music, the established acts formed in 2017 and would eventually garner support from EDM titans the likes of Axwell & Ingrosso and David Guetta. With their fifth and final lead single ahead of their slated album, 'Falling In', the duo maintain their wholly immersive signature sound while setting an exciting precedent as for what to expect next month.

With 'Beg For It' already reaching over 100k combined hits across all streaming platforms since its release just a few short months ago, the unstoppable powerhouse duo continue to excel, setting the scene with 'Falling In' for their highly-anticipated debut album.

