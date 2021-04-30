Digital Farm Animals Links Up With HARLEE For New Single 'Last Night'

British artist and producer Digital Farm Animals has enlisted rising vocal star HARLEE for the infectious new single 'Last Night,' out today 30th April, via Arista Records.

With its upbeat melody and uplifting vocals, 'Last Night' is another surefire dancefloor hit for Digital Farm Animals, who is universally known for his trademark pig helmet and high profile collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Alan Waker, Louis Tomlinson and Craig David.

Now turning his attention to creating explosive and high energy material, Digital Farm Animals comments that "In the past the focus was on creating records where the vocals and story are the centre of attention, but now I'm focused on creating massive, feel good hits" - a sound that he has embodied with 'Last Night'.

Lending her vocals to the track is HARLEE, a 20 year old rising singer-songwriter who burst onto the scene at the start of 2020 when she co-wrote and sung Joel Corry's Top 5 platinum hit 'Lonely'. This has led to a deal with Island Records and debut release in the works for Summer 2021.

Embedded with elements of garage, pop, house and hip-hop, Digital Farm Animals draws from the vast sonic palette honed since his childhood in northwest London. After getting his hands on a copy of Fruity Loops at age 13, he immersed himself in the world of electronic production. He has since joined forces with the likes of Anne-Marie and KSI on the 2021 single "Don't Play", which promptly shot to #2 on the UK Singles chart. And while Digital Farm Animals steadily gained major traction in the pop world, he's also continued turning out club-ready records like "Home Sweet Home" (a 2020 collaboration with ALMA and Sam Feldt) and collaborations with the likes of Alan Walker and Tiesto. His releases have seen him amass 8m monthly streams on Spotify and over a billion streams in total.

Digital Farm Animal fans can also look forward to live shows and festival performances this summer. Proof of the hyper-creativity that powers him, the live show is dominated by an outrageous sense of spectacle. "Our Pig Man's not from this planet," he says. "Every show is like going to a gig in another place-you're taken on a trip, and sometimes it gets a bit weird and crazy, but it's definitely something you haven't seen before. It's completely out of this world."

'Last Night,' featuring HARLEE is out today, 30th April.