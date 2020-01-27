Diet Cig Release New Song 'Night Terrors'

Diet Cig are back! Today the critically-acclaimed duo of Alex Luciano (guitar and vocals) and Noah Bowman (drums) return with a new song "Night Terrors" - their first bit of music since 2017 when they released their debut album Swear I'm Good At This. Of "Night Terrors" Alex notes, "This song centers around my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activity. If we're close enough to have ever shared a room, you know what I'm talking about. This song goes out to you.

The idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there too. The people I'm closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song's about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath. Even when I'm screaming at them in my sleep from across the hotel room."

Diet Cig have also announced a North American and UK tour that kicks off May 2 in Bristol, UK. The dates conclude June 6 in Charlottesville, VA and along the way Diet Cig will play Brooklyn's Music Hall Of Williamsburg on May 16 and Lincoln Hall in Chicago on May 27. All dates are listed below and tickets go on-sale on Friday, January 31, 2020 @ 10AM local time.

NPR have called Diet Cig "utterly charming" and giving it 4 stars Rolling Stonedubbed Swear I'm Good At This a "fantastic fuzz-pop debut." Luciano and Bowman formed Diet Cig in 2015 and put themselves on the map with the release of their first EP, Over Easy. A deal with Frenchkiss Records followed and with the release of Swear I'm Good At This the band were discovered by audiences around the world. The LP showcased Diet Cig's tenacity for crafting life-affirming, relatable tales with a gutsy heart at their core. Luciano has the ability to write lyrics that are both vulnerable and badass, perfecting a storm of emotive reflection that creates a vision of a sweaty, pumped-up room screaming these lines in unison. Around the album's release Luciano took place in a round-table discussion hosted by The New York Times whose headline read, "Rock's Not Dead, It's Ruled by Women" and the band were featured in the paper the week Swear I'm Good At This was released. No strangers to the road Diet Cig consistently sell-out rooms around the world and always leave the crowd chanting for more.

Diet Cig Tour

May 02 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

May 04 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

May 05 - Manchester, UK @ YES

May 06 - London, UK @ Camden Assembly

May 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

May 15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

May 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

May 18 - Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

May 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

May 21 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

May 22 - Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

May 23 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

May 24 - London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

May 26 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

May 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

May 29 - Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

May 30 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

June 02 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

June 03 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle # ^

June 04 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Hell # ^

June 05 - Durham, NC @ Motorco #

June 06 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# = w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Thin Lips

Photo credit: Emily Dubin





