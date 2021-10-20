Diet Cig Announces New January 2021 Tour Dates

Diet Cig have announced a January 2022 tour. The dates kick off January 20 in Pittsburgh, PA. They will also play shows in Lakewood, OH, Columbus, OH, Chicago, IL and Minneapols, MN . Full details are listed below and tickets go on sale on Friday, October 22. Further, Diet Cig will air "Diet Cig: Live at Studio Two Three," a livestream, on December 2 via GCTV. Tickets are available here.

The duo - Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman - recently released I Don't Like Driving Like I Used To via French Kiss. The EP served as the companion to their beloved and critically acclaimed 2020 album Do You Wonder About Me? (Frenchkiss Records). Stereogum and Paste both included the EP in their "albums of note" list release week and "Priority Mail (Alt Version)" was picked up by Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise, Northern Transmissions, Punk News, and more.

Watch the video for Do You Wonder About Me?'s single "Who Are You" here. Of the track Rolling Stone said "Diet Cig reject lame apologies with 'Who Are You?" further noting the "fuzzed-out earworm of a chorus." Uproxx included it in their "Best New Indie Music This Week" column and Stereogum called it "fuzzy and chiming and sing-songy" Around the single's release The New York Times took note of the band's Alex Luciano's vocals declaring, "the sweet clarity of her voice riding verses that seethe and rumble with a ferocity that harks back to the Who."

Diet Cig have been compared to tornadoes, firecrackers, and lightning storms, and described as genuine, unapologetic, and down-to-earth. Do You Wonder About Me? Is the follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Swear I'm Good At This. The new record marks a more intentional, self-assured Diet Cig; not only in Luciano's radically intimate, acerbic lyrics, but in the duo's sound as well. Luciano and Bowman moved to Richmond, VA in the summer of 2017 as a place to "hide out and make music," and it was there that they wrote Do You Wonder About Me?, Diet Cig's ode to growing up.

Tour Dates

12/2/21 - Livestream - via GCTV

1/20/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Andy Warhol Museum

1/21/22 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

1/22/22 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

1/23/22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

1/24/22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

"I Don't Like Driving Like I Used To" EP:

"Do You Wonder About Me?" album: