Diesear Sign Management Deal with FM Music Management

DIESEAR have entered into a management deal with FM Music Management.They have joined FM Music Management's impressive roster which includes Nonpoint, Through Fire, SHIM, Kataklysm, MEYTAL, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, Keith Wallen, Spoken and more. In addition, the band has signed to US based talent agency Continental Concerts.

The band has released two singles with videos that can be seen here:

"We are excited and thrilled to be working with FM Music Management! It's a great honor to be part of the FM Music Management family since we're fans of the artists on their rosters. We are looking forward to taking Diesear to worldwide audience!

Stay Metal, Stay Tuned!!" says Diesear

The birth rate is one of the lowest in the world. Military service is compulsory. And nonconformity is discouraged. As Noisey wrote in a 2017 "scene report," "In Taiwan, choosing a life in the underground punk and metal scene means going against everything the dominant culture holds dear." Yet despite these sociopolitical and cultural obstacles, and the small number of cities where decent sized shows are even possible, let alone probable, DIESEAR prevails.

On BloodRed Inferno, the band's third full-length album and first to receive a wide international release, DIESEAR cement themselves as East Asia's most vital and altogether thrilling melodic death metal outfit. A conceptually driven record drawn from the themes and revelations of the first part of Dante Alighieri's 14-century epic poem, The Divine Comedy, BloodRed Inferno tells an allegorical tale of human sin, against a backdrop of technical heaviness.

Chthonic established credibility for Taiwan's underground (vocalist Freddy Lim is a Taipei City legislator). Bazooka holds it down for thrash-punk. Ashen carries the grind torch. Maggot Colony owns the deathcore sound. DIESEAR is Taiwan's answer to At The Gates, Dark Tranquility, and In Flames, mining the New Wave Of Swedish Death Metal in a fresh way, with fiercely progressive elements, unapologetically thick atmosphere, and blackened fury.

In recent years, American metal luminaries like Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe and Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad have embraced the Taipei scene. DIESEAR has been a pioneering trailblazer in Taiwan for over a decade.

DIESEAR formed in 2007 and issued their first EP, Sear, the following year. 2009 saw the arrival of their debut full-length album, The Inner Sear. There was a four-year gap between the first album and their sophomore set, Ashes of the Dawn, which elevated the group to even greater prominence. DIESEAR toured Asia with Children Of Bodom and appeared at Helsinki, Finland's prestigious Tuska Open Air Metal Festival in 2014, alongside heavy music titans Emperor, Anthrax, Dimmu Borgir, Satyricon, Neurosis, and Carcass.

X-Japan was the main reason bandleader SUI first picked up a guitar. At The Gates was the first death metal band he heard. Dir en Grey, Arch Enemy, the late Randy Rhoads, and Yngwie Malmsteen were other crucial inspirations, leading to the formation of DIESEAR. The band's aim was nothing less than to create a brand new form of melodic death metal, to be pioneers in Taiwan.

BloodRed Inferno marks a turn toward more violent and brutal lyrical fare, without sacrificing the guitar. In fact, the solos are even faster and more technical. Speed, elegance, riffs, pummeling percussion, and soaring melodies collide. With their most accomplished album thus far, bassist YEN, drummer SATHON, and SUI blaze a destructive path, combining death metal, black metal, and melody, with passionate vigor and resolve.

The New York Times described Taiwan as "a land renowned for its singalong pop songs and bubble milk tea," where metalheads are "black sheep." The Noisey article observed there "really isn't much of a market" for outsider art. "[B]eing anything regarded remotely outré doesn't pay well, if it pays at all."

Nevertheless, DIESEAR persisted and with BloodRed Inferno, the rewards are sure to grow. DIESEAR makes music that transcends politics, and borders. The quartet's ambition is nothing less than greatness, as they smash barriers and cross any divide. The difficult challenges they've faced to ensure their music is heard have only contributed to its beauty. The struggle is evident within the songs. DIESEARrepresents the strength of determination.





