Diana Degarmo Second Studio Album GEMINI Out Today!

Singer, songwriter, and actress from stage to screen Diana DeGarmo's highly anticipated second studio album GEMINI is out today through Jimmy Buffett's new music label, Cherry Bomb Records!

Recorded in Los Angeles with her longtime pal, Dylan Glatthorn, GEMINI displays a fresh sound for the American sweetheart. It is Big Band Country, combining flavors of western swing, rock, blues, R&B, soul, and more; plus a lush, romantic ballad with Diana DeGarmo's real-life husband, Ace Young.

"If Dolly Parton and Bette Midler had a love child, she would be named GEMINI," DeGarmo declares.

Diana DeGarmo's GEMINI, including the single "Lickety-Split" 3⁄4 a toe tappin', heart thumpin' high energy dittie about how sometimes in life, you gotta get going and not stand in your own way 3⁄4 will be available on Apple Music, Spotify and all digital retailers.

The message in "Lickety-Split" is one Diana DeGarmo can relate with. It has been fifteen years since BLUE SKIES, her last studio album that she recorded in 2004 with RCA, shortly after being named runner-up of the third season of American Idol. That album debuted at number 52 on the Billboard 200 and included songs written by Desmond Child, Adam Shankman, and American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi.

"The real reason for the long gap was I didn't know what I wanted to say or how I wanted to say it," explains Diana DeGarmo from her Nashville home. She needed time to learn and grow as a person, and feels that GEMINI reflects who she is today. "GEMINI is the album I wanted to make from day one but didn't have the gall, heart, or know-how to make it happen. Now, I've got it all and then some. I am the queen of my future."

Named after her own astrological sign, GEMINI includes sixteen songs; fifteen that were co- written by DeGarmo. They are all strong, female empowered tracks that go way beyond the sweet and sugary Diana DeGarmo America knows and loves. On this album, fans shake and shimmy to all aspects of her personality, including the sassy, saucy southern belle songstress.

Diana DeGarmo was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but was raised primarily in Snellville, Georgia. She began singing at a young age, performing at Opryland and Dollywood, and making her Grand Ole Opry debut at 12: becoming the first person to sing a Patsy Cline song on the Grand Ole Opry other than Patsy herself! However, it was at 16-years old, when Diana DeGarmo competed on the third season of American Idol, finishing second to winner Fantasia Barrino, that she and her powerhouse vocals shot to national fame.

Since Idol, Diana DeGarmo has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, as well as national and international theatre tours. She also had a recurring role on TV's The Young & The Restless.

She's excited for fans to meet GEMINI, calling it the perfect blend of her country roots and love for fun and the dramatics. "Just try to get the chorus of 'Lickety-Split' out of your head," she warns. "Strike me pink if those big vocals and hot brass don't stick in your head and leave you begging for more!"

Visit DianaDeGarmo.com.

GEMINI Track Listing:

Bop-A-Diddly-Do Sugar & Spice Hotrod Heartthrob Wine And... Smoke It Lucky In Kentucky Two Hearts LoveMeOrLetMeGo Suitcase Sally Sour Curves Ahead Lickety-Split Stain On My Heart TNT Snake Oil I Do (feat. Ace Young)





