Devin Kennedy Drops New Single 'Sundress'

Singer-songwriter and producer Devin Kennedy has released his new single "Sundress" today. In a world that doesn't stop turning, the song focuses on slowing down with your favorite person. "Sundress" and its accompanying music video are available now.

"I wrote 'Sundress' about being in the moment with someone you love," shares Kennedy on the new song."It's so easy to get caught up in the past and future, but nothing is more important than putting everything aside and arriving in the present with that special someone. For me, the bright and dreamy vibe of 'Sundress' all stems from a specific moment, with a specific person, watching the sunset on a summer day in California. It doesn't get any better than that."

He continues, "In a year where the days seem to blend together and time seems to pass faster than ever before, it's important to appreciate every moment, especially the limited time we spend with our loved ones. 'Sundress' is about those special moments that stand out in a sea of memories. Moments so unforgettable, that they almost feel like a recurring dream."

The original demo of "Sundress" was featured on a special podcast episode of "And the Demo is..." hosted by Ross Golan and Joe London ("And The Writer Is...").

"Sundress" follows the previously released single "Mean To Me" featuring buzzing songstress Caroline Kole.The track, co-produced with Whakaio Taahi (Jake Miller, Hot Chella Rae, Katelyn Tarver, Sheppard), is a bold anthem about being your own worst enemy. Fans can stream "Mean To Me" at https://smarturl.it/mean2me.

Devin Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and producer from Los Angeles, CA. Raised in a musical household, Devin started playing drums, guitar and bass all before the age of 10. Devin attended Berklee College of Music, where he combined his passion for writing and producing in multiple genres into a unique brand of left-of-center, California sad-pop that has become his trademark.

Since then, Kennedy has written and produced for other artists including Ben Platt, EBEN, Jake Miller, Alex Aiono and more.

Watch the video here: