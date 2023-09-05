Detroit Pop-Rockers Mac Saturn Release New Single 'Mint Julep'

Detroit pop-rockers Mac Saturn today released a vibrant and irresistible new single “Mint Julep,” the first release from the band since their 2022 debut EP, Until The Money Runs Out, on their own label Saturn Sounds distributed by Thirty Tigers.

Speaking to the band’s new song, frontman Carson Macc said, “Mint Julep is cathartic, like the release of a great tension after seasons of adversity. The pining to discover something worth fighting for, and the passion with which you fight for it.”

Bursting out of Detroit Rock City and hailed by The Michigan Daily as "the past, present, and future of rock n' roll," Mac Saturn has grooves at its heart, playing with a buoyant energy that makes dancing a command rather than an option. As Macc -- who sings everything with the assurance and swagger that’s as much Harry Styles as Mick Jagger -- puts it: “The songs are rock, but they’ve got that other thing going on — that funky, dancey, Motown groove — that makes them our own thing.”

Completing the lineup is drummer Angelo Coppola, guitarists Mike Moody and Nick Barone, and pianist Evan Mercer on the keys. The band covered a lot of ground on its last year's debut EP Until the Money Runs Out, from the hip-swiveling “Diamonds” and “Mr. Cadillac” to the urgent punch of “Persian Rugs."

Since then, they've racked up millions of streams and become known for their electrifying live shows that harken back to the glitz and glam of 70s rock stars. Their own sold-out headlining shows across North America are packed with fans singing along with every word - even to songs that haven't been released yet - and their tours with The Struts and Dirty Honey have inspired even more people to enter Mac Saturn's orbit.

With more tour dates - including a stop at Austin City Limits Festival in October - and new music on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we’re all drawn in by their gravitational pull.

2023 TOUR DATES

* SUPPORTING THE STRUTS:

10/6 - Austin, TX - ACL Fest After Party (Stubb’s)

10/7 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

11/6 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

11/7 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*

11/8 - Omaha, NE - Admiral*

11/10 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center*

11/11 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo Casino*

11/13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

11/15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

11/16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater*

11/17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

11/18 - Tulsa, OK - Cains*

11/20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

11/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

11/24 - Portland, OR - Roseland*

11/25 - Seattle, WA - The Moore*

11/27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore*

11/30 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

12/1 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room*

12/2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

12/4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*

12/5 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*

12/8 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

12/9 - Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino*

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo*

Photo Cred: Gabriella S Csapo