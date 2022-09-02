Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Desure Announces New EP & Shares First Single

Desure Announces New EP & Shares First Single

The new EP will be released on January 13, 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Desure gets colorful with Still Blue, a genre-bending EP filled with indie/alternative songwriting, cinematic pop hooks, and plenty of atmospheric nostalgia. It's the latest release from a versatile solo artist who's always preferred the space between genres, earning praise from Rolling Stone for an ever-evolving sound that nods to "the anything-goes vibe of his Los Angeles upbringing."

Those vibes continue with Still Blue, whose five songs make room for 808 drum machines, vintage synthesizers, organic instruments, and the sharply-written hooks that have always anchored his music.

Despite his sonic distance from Country Music, Desure's songwriting, illustrative storytelling, and compelling live performance has caught the attention of songwriting icons earning him direct support billing on US tours with Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Midland and Jamestown Revival; as well as major music festivals performances including Ohana, Bumbershoot, Pilgrimage, and Wonderfront.

Playing a role in Still Blue's sonic sweep are a number of collaborators, including Texas-based solo artist Jonathan Tyler, Midland's Cameron Duddy, outlaw country vocalist Nikki Lane, and producer/chart-topping songwriter Joe Janiak. Together, the group spent days at a studio coaxing new sounds out of vintage gear, guitar pedals, and other electronics.

The goal? To lace Desure's organic songwriting with something truly unexpected. Still Blue is the result: an autobiographical record that mixes its old-school nostalgia with a modern emphasis on adventurous arrangements.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EPThe Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP
September 2, 2022

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich’s late grandmother who passed the same year.
Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'
September 2, 2022

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, has announced his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson’s first track, “Won’t Take Long,” is available now across streaming platforms.
Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'
September 2, 2022

Jonas Blue and Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.” Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe.
Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'
September 2, 2022

Rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) drops Face of The What, a scorching new mixtape boasting banging beats and hi-voltage raps. Listen via Defiant / Warner Records. With features from PGF Nuk, Bandmanrill, and SleazyWorld Go, it’s a self-contained reminder of why Sha EK is an emerging force in New York hip-hop.
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'
September 2, 2022

The acclaimed rock outfit haveunleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track “Bie Biyelegee.” In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” Watch the new music video now!