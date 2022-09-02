Desure Announces New EP & Shares First Single

Desure gets colorful with Still Blue, a genre-bending EP filled with indie/alternative songwriting, cinematic pop hooks, and plenty of atmospheric nostalgia. It's the latest release from a versatile solo artist who's always preferred the space between genres, earning praise from Rolling Stone for an ever-evolving sound that nods to "the anything-goes vibe of his Los Angeles upbringing."

Those vibes continue with Still Blue, whose five songs make room for 808 drum machines, vintage synthesizers, organic instruments, and the sharply-written hooks that have always anchored his music.

Despite his sonic distance from Country Music, Desure's songwriting, illustrative storytelling, and compelling live performance has caught the attention of songwriting icons earning him direct support billing on US tours with Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Midland and Jamestown Revival; as well as major music festivals performances including Ohana, Bumbershoot, Pilgrimage, and Wonderfront.

Playing a role in Still Blue's sonic sweep are a number of collaborators, including Texas-based solo artist Jonathan Tyler, Midland's Cameron Duddy, outlaw country vocalist Nikki Lane, and producer/chart-topping songwriter Joe Janiak. Together, the group spent days at a studio coaxing new sounds out of vintage gear, guitar pedals, and other electronics.

The goal? To lace Desure's organic songwriting with something truly unexpected. Still Blue is the result: an autobiographical record that mixes its old-school nostalgia with a modern emphasis on adventurous arrangements.

Listen to the new single here: