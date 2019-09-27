Desmond Child Unveils First Single from Live Album

The iconic Grammy-winning and Emmy nominated songwriter-producer Desmond Child has shared the first track, "Livin' On A Prayer" from his upcoming album DESMOND CHILD LIVE, available worldwide on October 25 via BMG. The track can be heard and serves as sneak preview to this new live album showcasing Child's global mega-hits recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City.

Chronicling his monumental career, Desmond Child takes the stage with his dynamic band and featured guests on DESMOND CHILD LIVE, available for pre-order, as they perform his biggest songs including "You Give Love A Bad Name," "I Was Made For Lovin' You," "Dude Looks Like A Lady," and "Livin' La Vida Loca."

Over the past five decades of #1 hits, Desmond Child has had more than eighty Billboard Top 40 singles to his credit which have sold over 500 million records worldwide in addition to downloads, YouTube views and streaming plays in the billions. From Aerosmith to Zedd, Child continues to fill the airwaves with genre-defying mega-star collaborations including KISS, Bon Jovi, Cher, Joan Jett, Alice Cooper, Michael Bolton, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Meat Loaf, Sia, Cyndi Lauper, Christina Aguilera and most recently Barbra Streisand.

On October 8, Desmond Child fans in Los Angeles can look forward to his featured performance on "The Kate" which airs on KCETLink at 8:00pm PT. Later in the month October 16, Child will also be featured on the premiere season of "Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw," a new intimate music performance and storytelling series on ALL ARTS (check local listings) and allarts.org.

Other projects in the works are Child's highly anticipated autobiography, LIVIN' ON A PRAYER: BIG SONGS & BIG LIFE With David Ritz, set to release in 2020, the Lou Pearlman / Boy Band bio-pic, TRANSCON, which he is producing in partnership with Pressman Film, Gentle Giant Media, Anton Partners and Andreas Carlsson Filmworks. Additionally, Child's forthcoming Broadway musical CUBA LIBRE, in collaboration with Davitt Sigerson, is in the works.

DESMOND CHILD LIVE will be available October 25 on CD, download and streaming services.





Related Articles View More Music Stories