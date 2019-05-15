Desert Daze Announces The Flaming Lips 'The Soft Bulletin' 20th Anniversary Show & Flying Lotus For 2019 Lineup

Desert Daze is back with More for the Good Of All Mankind.

Today, the latest Artist Transmissions have arrived and feature longstanding purveyors of weird and wild, The Flaming Lips, who will land at Moreno Beach with a special 20th Anniversary performance of their 1999 masterpiece, The Soft Bulletin--a U.S. music festival exclusive; and Brainfeeder captain Flying Lotus will bring his immersive 3D show to the ritual in support of his long-awaited new album Flamagra. Flying Lotus and The Flaming Lips join previously announced acts Stereolab and Animal Collective on the still mostly mysterious lineup. The full Phase One Lineup Transmission is still to come.

At Desert Daze you can go on nature walks and mountain hikes, watch your favorite artists from a floaty in the water, and lounge at the Moreno Beach Club or from your very own lakeside Obsidian Cabana with views of the Moon Stage. For those staying on site, camping facilities include brick and mortar bathrooms with running water, hot showers and flushing toilets within stumbling distance of your tent. Bring your own tent, or rent a fully furnished Stout Tent which will be ready upon your arrival. RV spots have power and water hookups, and for the first time we will be offering RV Rentals on site.

Tickets, VIP Packages, Camping and Add Ons (including Car Camping Vehicle Passes, RV Camping Vehicle Passes, and Stout Tent Rentals) will be available tomorrow, Thursday, May 16 at 10am PT via https://desertdaze.org. RV Rentals will be available soon. VIP Upgrades and Add Ons are available for anyone who purchased Early Bird Passes. We're also offering the option to secure your tickets now and pay for them over time by selecting the Monthly Payment method at checkout.

Desert Daze 2019 will take place October 10th-13th at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA.





Related Articles View More Music Stories