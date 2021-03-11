Des Rocs 'Pieces' Video Released Today

Today, Des Rocs unveils the video for "Pieces" from his five-song EP "This is Our Life," which released in December 2020 via 300 Entertainment. The music video for "Pieces" visualizes both physical and emotional fragments of the soul, with Des Rocs giving his heart away and speeding down an electric highway. Watch below.

"'Pieces' is about everything we carry inside us throughout life," says Des. "Those moments and memories that make up who we are, all the little things that define is - the good, the bad and the ugly. Pieces means a hell of a lot to me and writing it helped me throughout a period of time when I was steeped in some heavy self-reflection."

The video was directed in Atlanta by production studio Rock and Egg, who remarked "We love working with Des because he always brings such creative visual ideas to the table. He puts a lot of thought into the overall vision, and is a bit of a cinephile, so the initial creative discussion is always really wild. 'Pieces' ended up having that real cinematic quality that conveys the emotional layers woven into the track, and we think fans are really going to enjoy it."

In addition, the title track from his recent EP, "This Is Our Life," is breaking through at U.S. rock and alternative radio. The track is getting airplay at some of America's biggest and most iconic radio stations such as WMMR/Philadelphia, KTBZ/Houston, WRIF/Detroit, KISW/Seattle, WIYY/Baltimore, WBUZ/Nashville,WFTK/Cincinnati, and WIIL/Chicago. Des Rocs' music has racked up more than 100-million streams; he's already shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Muse and Grandson, and will be playing the Aftershock Festival with Metallica this year .In the meantime, Des Rocs has been writing his upcoming debut LP.

