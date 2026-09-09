Delivery Boys Release WAR AND PEACE Featuring Paul Wall

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Brooklyn rap group Delivery Boys have released their new collaborative single 'War and Peace' featuring Texas rapper Paul Wall, out now via Broke Records.

The release follows the group's viral 2024/2025

freestyle, a 2025/2026 U.S. tour alongside UK rap duo Pete & Bas , and a headlining sold-out NYC show that was live streamed by MTV

According to the release, the collaboration came together after Paul Wall reached out to the group, having caught wind of their viral videos rapping over classic hip-hop beats. 'War and Peace' finds Paul Wall tapping into a gritty Brooklyn bag, blending the group's East Coast lyricism with his own Southern flow, with the two trading back-and-forth bars throughout the track.

The group has also received recent co-signs from Funk Flex, DJ Envy, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Flatbush Zombies, Scott Storch, Bobby Flay, Kid Capri, Onyx, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Pete Rock, 9th Wonder and others, per the release.

About Delivery Boys

Delivery Boys is Brooklyn's alternative rap group, established in 2015 by founding members Max Gertler and Goldwood. The duo—originally delivery boys for local delis—formed the collective out of a shared love for hip-hop and the cultural richness of New York City. Daily cyphers, late-night sessions, and mutual music obsessions laid the foundation for their early recordings.

The group expanded in 2016 with the addition of YGB and LOSTBOYBK, kicking off a new era for Delivery Boys. They caught fire with the breakout single 'Pissed Off' featuring Rich the Kid in August 2017, which racked up over 1 million streams across platforms. The buzz landed them a spot on Pigeons and Planes' list of Best New Artists that year.

In 2019, they teamed up with Y2K for the collaborative EP 30 Minutes or Less, and dropped their debut full-length album Tandem in 2020, which included fan favorites like 'YGB Rapping All Fast' and 'Batman.' DI$NEY 2 followed in 2021, and Confused by Computers arrived in 2022, each project exploring new sonic territory while staying rooted in the group's raw chemistry and storytelling.

In the last year, the group has evolved into internet sensations. Their viral On The Radar freestyles—rapping over unexpected beats like Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida' and Ke$ha's 'Die Young'—earned them a wave of new fans and media attention. They have since gone on a nationwide tour with Ben Beal and Aaron Veal, appeared on platforms including Bootleg Kev and No Jumper, and released 10 projects in 2025 alone.

The group says its social media following has grown tenfold in the past year.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...