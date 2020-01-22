Delicate Steve Announces 'Delicate Steve's Tiny Arena Tour' + Releases New EP

With no signs of slowing down in 2020, Delicate Steve has announced new March tour dates this week - including a performance at Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest - and released a new EP titled Three Live Ones. Listen to the live version of "Positive Force" below!

2019 proved to be a busy year for Delicate Steve's creator, guitarist Steve Marion. Shortly after releasing the full-length album Till I Burn Up, Marion was tapped to join arena rockers The Black Keys for their worldwide 'Let's Rock' tour, performing on any given night for 10,000 fans.

In between legs of the Keys tour, Marion played a Delicate Steve show in a small club in New York's East Village. "It was one of the most visceral and electrifying experiences I've had: in between playing large sports arenas, to get the opportunity to perform for a hungry audience inside of a sold-out club with a line out the door, with people basically falling onto the stage," Marion explained. "To be able to see everyone's face and feel the body heat in THE ROOM and to watch the crowd get rowdy, scream for more, and be moved in the mellower moments. It felt soulful and real. This is where I got the idea for Three Live Ones and Delicate Steve's Tiny Arena Tour."

Recorded live during one sweat-filled summer night at Brooklyn's Alphaville, the three-song EP features signature guitar work from Marion paired with the intricate drum stylings of Rosie Slater. All of his upcoming tour dates are listed below.

'DELICATE STEVE'S TINY ARENA TOUR' DATES

3/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hi Hat

3/15 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

3/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

3/20 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall

3/21 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

3/22 - Seattle, WA - The Sunset

3/25 - 3/28 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest





