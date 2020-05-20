DelFest Has Announced the Free Virtual Festival 'DelFest At Home!'

DelFest, the festival brainchild of Del McCoury and his extended McCoury family, has just announced DelFest At Home, a streaming event celebrating musical highlights from DelFests past. Happening during the originally scheduled festival weekend, May 21st through May 24th, the free online event will feature performances from the festival's namesake and his family as well as bluegrass and jam band luminaries such as Trey Anastasio Band, Bela Fleck & Chris Thile, Greensky Bluegrass, and more. A full lineup can be found below. Donations collected throughout the weekend will go toward funding the DelFest Foundation, an organization that works with non-profit organizations such as Western Maryland Food Bank, Allegany Health Right, and Habitat for Humanity as well as others in and around Allegany County, home to DelFest for over a decade. Starting Thursday at 4:30 pm Eastern, fans can tune into Nugs.tv, DelFest's youtube channel, or Facebook page.

"We've heard from many folks how much it's going to hurt not being at DelFest this Memorial Day weekend, so we hope this helps a little. We're grateful to have a dedicated crew that has captured some great moments of DelFest through the years, and are looking forward to reliving some of these great moments with you ourselves," says Ronnie McCoury of the Del McCoury Band and The Travelin' McCourys. His brother-and band member in both aforementioned ensembles, Rob McCoury adds, "We are so excited about this. It's just a small way we can all feel connected this weekend. Keep an eye on your notifications-we are going to pop onto Facebook Live from time to time between sets to say 'hello.'"

Schedule (All Times Eastern):

Thursday, May 21 - 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Friday, May 22 - 2:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Saturday, May 23 - 12:30 pm - 1:00 am (next day)

Sunday, May 24 - 11:30 am - 12:30 am (next day)

Performances:

The Del McCoury Band

The Travelin' McCourys

Trey Anastasio Band

Greensky Bluegrass

The Bluegrass Congress (Del McCoury Band with Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, and Stuart Duncan)

Bela Fleck & Chris Thile

Billy Strings

Railroad Earth

Sam Bush

The Wood Brothers

The Infamous Stringdusters

Yonder Mountain String Band

Marty Stuart

The Marcus King Band

I'm With Her

Hot Rize

Grateful Ball (The Travelin' McCourys and Jeff Austin Band)

Sierra Hull

Dre & The Gospel Collective

Broomestix

Related Articles View More Music Stories