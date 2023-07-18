Del Castillo Announces Upcoming Debut 'El Sombrero'

Now soon "El Sombrero" will make its mark.
Soundtrack after soundtrack, stage after stage, release after release Del Castillo continues their journey. You may have heard their music in Once Upon A Time In Mexico, Kill Bill Vol. II, Alita Battle Angel, The Green Ghost, Machete, Sin City and Planet Terror.
Perhaps you caught their stage show at one or more of the eighteen music festivals including the Dallas Guitar Festival, Ellnora Guitar Festival, Austin City Limits, Montreux and St. Moritz. You may even enjoy one of their previous releases such as "Infitintas Rapsodias" "De Castillo IV" "Brotherhood" "Vida" and "Vintage Reserve".
Now soon "El Sombrero" will make its mark. Recorded at Mark Del Castillo Studio and Smilin Castle Studio, produced by Mark del Castillo and mixed/mastered by Tim Palmer. Del Castillo band members include: Alex Ruiz (lead vocals) Rick del Castillo (lead guitar) Mark del Castillo (lead guitar) Albert Besteiro (bass) Jason Murdy (percussion) and Mike Zeoli (drums).
July 22nd - San Angelo Texas
July 27th - San Marcos Texas
July 28th - San Antonio Texas
July 29th - San Antonio Texas
August 4th - Morgantown West Virginia
August 19th - Lubbock Texas
September 1st - Kyle Texas
September 8th - San Antonio Texas
September 15th - Austin Texas *
* New Release Party - El Sombrero
