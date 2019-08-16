Death Cab for Cutie Release 'To The Ground'

8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated Atlantic recording group Death Cab for Cutie today releases "To The Ground," the second from their forthcoming The Blue EP - out everywhere Friday, September 6th (tracklist attached). "To The Ground" was produced by Rich Costey during the recording sessions for the band's critically acclaimed ninth studio album, Thank You for Today and held for this planned subsequent EP. The Blue EP is available for pre-order now at all DSP's, streaming services, and the band's online store (here).

Today's release comes on the heels of "Kids in '99" - the debut track from the EP, released to critical acclaim at the end of July. Rolling Stone applauded the "sweet and somber song," while Stereogumheralded the "slick, produced, sensitive studio-rock that Death Cab for Cutie have been making in recent years." "'Kids in '99' features very tight alternative production and Ben Gibbard's signature vocal stylings," Uproxx exclaimed, before asserting: "In most scenarios, any Death Cab is good Death Cab."

The band also recently received critical acclaim for "Do You Remember," a track from Chance the Rapper's highly-anticipated new album The Big Day on which they are featured. Upon release, TIMEhighlighted the track in their "5 Best Songs of the Week," exclaiming: "On 'Do You Remember,' a laid-back, nostalgic jam, rock band Death Cab for Cutie shows up to set a dreamy, throwback mood." The track has gone on to amass tens of millions of streams across platforms, with the band even inviting Chance the Rapper out during their Lollapalooza set to perform the fan favorite with them (watch).

"To The Ground" and "Before The Bombs" were both produced by Costey, with "Kids in '99" and "Blue Bloods" receiving production from Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile). Rounding out the project, "Man in Blue" was self-produced by the band.

Death Cab for Cutie recently wrapped the latest leg of their summer headline tour, including their first appearance at Lollapalooza since 2006, as well as performances at iconic venues from New York's Forest Hills to LA's Hollywood Bowl, and a sold-out show at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The final leg of the tour will include a pair of highly anticipated homecoming shows at Washington's Marymoor Park (with support from fellow Seattle natives Car Seat Headrest), as well as Sonoma Harvest Music Festival and other stops throughout California, Oregon, and British Columbia.

