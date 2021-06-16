Deana Martin Hits Pollstar's Top Spot On Worldwide Livestream Chart For Week Of June 7
Martin recently celebrated her 65th consecutive live stream and was named one of Pollstar’s Top 10 Artists of the First Quarter of 2021.
World-renowned entertainer Deana Martin continues to bring the stage to the screen weekly with her very popular live stream series
Deana Martin LIVE! which airs regularly on Fridays. Her 64th consecutive live stream, which also landed the #1 spot on Pollstar, scored a viewership of 401,344 and was presented live on her website as well as social platforms. The show honored her father Dean Martin in celebration of his June 7 birthday. Deana hit the top spot, edging out the Grand Ole Opry and Love Rocks NYC featuring Sara Bareilles, Jon Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Billy F Gibbons, and more. Martin's live stream consisted of many fan favorites such as "Volare," "Houston," "Bellissima," "I Will," "Everybody Loves Somebody," and more. Each week, Martin delivers unique performances all by audience request.