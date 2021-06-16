Deana Martin Hits Pollstar's Top Spot On Worldwide Livestream Chart For Week Of June 7

World-renowned entertainer Deana Martin continues to bring the stage to the screen weekly with her very popular live stream series

Deana Martin LIVE! which airs regularly on Fridays. Her 64th consecutive live stream, which also landed the #1 spot on Pollstar, scored a viewership of 401,344 and was presented live on her website as well as social platforms. The show honored her father Dean Martin in celebration of his June 7 birthday. Deana hit the top spot, edging out the Grand Ole Opry and Love Rocks NYC featuring Sara Bareilles, Jon Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Billy F Gibbons, and more. Martin's live stream consisted of many fan favorites such as "Volare," "Houston," "Bellissima," "I Will," "Everybody Loves Somebody," and more. Each week, Martin delivers unique performances all by audience request.

"I am thrilled and delighted to have such loyal fans," Martin says. "In the beginning, this became the best way to interact with my audience! So, with an iPhone on a tripod, we kicked things off. This has allowed me to spend time with my Pallies around the world and hopefully brighten their day."

Martin recently celebrated her 65th consecutive live stream and was named one of Pollstar's Top 10 Artists of the First Quarter of 2021. These accolades are in addition to being recognized as a top 10 Artist of the Year along with The Grand Ole Opry, Norah Jones, Camping World Concert Series, Bandsintown Outskirts, for 2020. Never one to slow down, Martin is constantly preparing for each live stream to be different and unique in its own way.

"You never know what we will come up with next," smiles Martin. "Thank you to everyone who tunes in weekly and I hope you will be here when we celebrate our 100th!"