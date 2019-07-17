Deana Carter to Perform at Spencer Theater

In the big voice year of '96 a dreamy song called "Strawberry Wine" came on the radio and captured the hearts of millions of country music fans around the world. The tune, by 30-year-old newcomer Deana Carter - a natural beauty inside and out - featured her soft, sensual voice in a song about expectations. It defied all odds to become a multi-week No.#1 hit on her debut album Did I Shave My Legs For This?, a funny question in a title and one of the album's songs that perfectly encapsulates the countryfied wit and nostalgic sensibilities of Carter. The debut album met a wild success as a multi-platinum international best seller and "Strawberry Wine" won a CMA "Single of the Year" award and a Grammy nomination for "Best Country Song."

That initial singer-songwriter success blossomed into a full-blown career with nine albums, numerous honors and millions of records sold around the globe. Her roaster of mega-hits include: "We Danced Anyway," "How Do I Get There," "There's No Limit," "Absence of the Heart," "You Still Shake Me, "Angels Working Overtime," and "Ruby Brown." In 2013 she opened her own label, Little Nugget Records, on which her latest album Southern Way of Life was released with hit songs, including "That's Just Me" and "Do or Die," mostly written or co-written by Carter. Her songs have turned into hits for others, too: "You & Tequila," co-written with Matraca Berg, won a Grammy-nomination for Kenny Chesney & Grace Potter.

Music aside, Carter is also an accomplished actress, appearing in a number of TV shows and films including "The Badge," "Painted Horses," "Running From My Roots," "Raising Dad," "King of the Hill," and on popular talk-shows such as "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "The Late Show with David Letterman," and "Live with Regis & Kathy Lee."

Deana Carter appears at the Spencer Theater on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. with her four-man band on drums, guitars and bass, singing all her greatest hits and personal favorites. Excellent seats ($39-$69) are available. A pre-show green chile chicken lasagna buffet ($20) is also available at 6 p.m. Call the Spencer Box Office at (575) 336-4800 or visit spencertheater.com for tickets. The night's concert is sponsored in part by Sandra and Ron Carroll.





Related Articles View More Music Stories