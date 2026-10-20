Deaf Toucan and New Tone Release LA MUSICA EP; New Tone to Tour October–December 2026
The latin-flecked prog house collaboration has earned radio play on BBC Radio 1 and Spotify editorial playlists.
Deaf Toucan (Eora) and New Tone (Amsterdam) have released their latest collaboration 'Scope,' the B-side of their 'La Musica' EP, a latin-flecked prog house two-tracker built for drive time.
The release has already garnered support from KETTAMA, Sam Alfred, Kara Okay, Kyle Starkey, DART, Benwal, Tjade and 6 Sense, among others.
La Musica - Highlights since release (Sep 24)
Streams: 27.4k
DJ Support: Job Jobse, Palms Trax, Chris Stüssy, Ewan McVicar, Pegassi, KETTAMA, Sam Alfred, Kara Okay, Kyle Starkey, DART, Benwal, Tjade, 6 Sense
Radio: 1x BBC Radio 1, 2x Triple J Unearthed, 1x fbi radio, 1x Triple J, Ashdown Radio (UK), Dance Attack Fm (UK), Comala Radio (FR), AMW FM (Netherlands), 105 Uckfield FM (UK), Tide 96 (DE)
Spotify editorial: New Music Friday AU & NZ (461K), sideaves (119K)
Scope - Highlights since release (Oct 15)
Streams: 7240
Radio: 1x BBC Radio 1 (Sarah Story), 3x TIDE.radio (Germany), 1x LMNTL Radio (Germany)
Spotify editorial playlist: New Music Friday AU & NZ (461K), sideaves (119K)
Amazon editorial: Brand New Music (Australia)
Apple editorial: New in Dance
Traxsource: Electronica Featured
Upcoming Tour Dates 2026 - NewTone
23-10-2026: Thuishaven ADE - Netherlands
24-10-2026: Agrio X Rapid Lofi ADE - Netherlands
24-10-2026: Overbruggen ADE - Netherlands
30-10-2026: Sissi's Amsterdam - Netherlands
31-10-2026: Maassilo Rotterdam - Netherlands
07-11-2026: Patroon Eindhoven - Netherlands
14-11-2026: Getikt - Netherlands
22-11-2026: Thuishaven - Netherlands
27-11-2026: A3 festival - Australia
28-11-2026: Divide Adelaide - Australia
29-11-2026: Lost Sundays - Australia
4-12-2026: Impulse Perth- Australia
5-12-2026: Torquay Hotel - Australia
6-12-2026: Revolver Upstairs - Australia
19-12-2026: Maas indoor - Netherlands
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