Deaf Toucan and New Tone Release LA MUSICA EP; New Tone to Tour October–December 2026

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Deaf Toucan (Eora) and New Tone (Amsterdam) have released their latest collaboration 'Scope,' the B-side of their 'La Musica' EP, a latin-flecked prog house two-tracker built for drive time.

The release has already garnered support from KETTAMA, Sam Alfred, Kara Okay, Kyle Starkey, DART, Benwal, Tjade and 6 Sense, among others.

La Musica - Highlights since release (Sep 24)

Streams: 27.4k

DJ Support: Job Jobse, Palms Trax, Chris Stüssy, Ewan McVicar, Pegassi, KETTAMA, Sam Alfred, Kara Okay, Kyle Starkey, DART, Benwal, Tjade, 6 Sense

Radio: 1x BBC Radio 1, 2x Triple J Unearthed, 1x fbi radio, 1x Triple J, Ashdown Radio (UK), Dance Attack Fm (UK), Comala Radio (FR), AMW FM (Netherlands), 105 Uckfield FM (UK), Tide 96 (DE)

Spotify editorial: New Music Friday AU & NZ (461K), sideaves (119K)

Scope - Highlights since release (Oct 15)

Streams: 7240

Radio: 1x BBC Radio 1 (Sarah Story), 3x TIDE.radio (Germany), 1x LMNTL Radio (Germany)

Spotify editorial playlist: New Music Friday AU & NZ (461K), sideaves (119K)

Amazon editorial: Brand New Music (Australia)

Apple editorial: New in Dance

Traxsource: Electronica Featured

Upcoming Tour Dates 2026 - NewTone

23-10-2026: Thuishaven ADE - Netherlands

24-10-2026: Agrio X Rapid Lofi ADE - Netherlands

24-10-2026: Overbruggen ADE - Netherlands

30-10-2026: Sissi's Amsterdam - Netherlands

31-10-2026: Maassilo Rotterdam - Netherlands

07-11-2026: Patroon Eindhoven - Netherlands

14-11-2026: Getikt - Netherlands

22-11-2026: Thuishaven - Netherlands

27-11-2026: A3 festival - Australia

28-11-2026: Divide Adelaide - Australia

29-11-2026: Lost Sundays - Australia

4-12-2026: Impulse Perth- Australia

5-12-2026: Torquay Hotel - Australia

6-12-2026: Revolver Upstairs - Australia

19-12-2026: Maas indoor - Netherlands

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 16 Hrs 07 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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