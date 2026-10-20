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Deaf Toucan and New Tone Release LA MUSICA EP; New Tone to Tour October–December 2026

The latin-flecked prog house collaboration has earned radio play on BBC Radio 1 and Spotify editorial playlists.

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Deaf Toucan and New Tone Release LA MUSICA EP; New Tone to Tour October–December 2026

Deaf Toucan (Eora) and New Tone (Amsterdam) have released their latest collaboration 'Scope,' the B-side of their 'La Musica' EP, a latin-flecked prog house two-tracker built for drive time.

The release has already garnered support from KETTAMA, Sam Alfred, Kara Okay, Kyle Starkey, DART, Benwal, Tjade and 6 Sense, among others.

La Musica - Highlights since release (Sep 24)

Streams: 27.4k

DJ Support: Job Jobse, Palms Trax, Chris Stüssy, Ewan McVicar, Pegassi, KETTAMA, Sam Alfred, Kara Okay, Kyle Starkey, DART, Benwal, Tjade, 6 Sense

Radio: 1x BBC Radio 1, 2x Triple J Unearthed, 1x fbi radio, 1x Triple J, Ashdown Radio (UK), Dance Attack Fm (UK), Comala Radio (FR), AMW FM (Netherlands), 105 Uckfield FM (UK), Tide 96 (DE)

Spotify editorial: New Music Friday AU & NZ (461K), sideaves (119K)

Scope - Highlights since release (Oct 15)

Streams: 7240

Radio: 1x BBC Radio 1 (Sarah Story), 3x TIDE.radio (Germany), 1x LMNTL Radio (Germany)

Spotify editorial playlist: New Music Friday AU & NZ (461K), sideaves (119K)

Amazon editorial: Brand New Music (Australia)

Apple editorial: New in Dance

Traxsource: Electronica Featured

Upcoming Tour Dates 2026 - NewTone

23-10-2026: Thuishaven ADE - Netherlands

24-10-2026: Agrio X Rapid Lofi ADE - Netherlands

24-10-2026: Overbruggen ADE - Netherlands

30-10-2026: Sissi's Amsterdam - Netherlands

31-10-2026: Maassilo Rotterdam - Netherlands

07-11-2026: Patroon Eindhoven - Netherlands

14-11-2026: Getikt - Netherlands

22-11-2026: Thuishaven - Netherlands

27-11-2026: A3 festival - Australia

28-11-2026: Divide Adelaide - Australia

29-11-2026: Lost Sundays - Australia

4-12-2026: Impulse Perth- Australia

5-12-2026: Torquay Hotel - Australia

6-12-2026: Revolver Upstairs - Australia

19-12-2026: Maas indoor - Netherlands

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