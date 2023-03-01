Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'

Dead Lakes Share New Single 'tongue planet'

The track will be released on digital platforms tomorrow.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Dead Lakes have shared their newest single "tongue planet" today via SharpTone Records, premiering exclusively on Variance Magazine. The track grapples with rolling with the punches and relinquishing control in situations when necessary, understanding that things don't always go as planned. The "tongue planet" visualizer is available exclusively on Variance Magazine now at https://variancemagazine.com/premieres/13925-dead-lakes-new-single-tongue-planet.

Pre-save "tongue planet," available on all streaming services tomorrow here.

"'tongue planet' sort of came out of nowhere at a time during the pandemic where I think everyone was wondering if we should even do this anymore," shares drummer Chon on the new single. "There were things that everyone was either attached to or fed up with that needed to get put to rest with this song."

Recently, Dead Lakes announced their first full-length album daydreamer, due for release on March 31 via SharpTone Records. The upcoming album, produced by Sam Guaiana (The Devil Wears Prada, Silverstein, Between You & Me), was designed to be consumed front-to-back on a solo nighttime drive and challenges listeners to take a chance on themselves in the name of personal discovery.

Over the course of twelve dreamy tracks - including singles "wrong way," which has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, "strange juice," which became the band's most viewed music video after only five days, and "stamina" - listeners see Dead Lakes follow their own advice and leave their former selves silhouetted by the glow of the sinking sun, emerging reborn in the neon twilight.

"From the jump, daydreamer puts you in the driver's seat of the story," explains vocalist Sumy. "This record constantly blurs the line between reality and daydream both sonically and lyrically. We wanted to extend that energy to this record by giving you a mix of what you'd expect from us with a surreal fresh energy and perspective. The result ended up being a sonic journey of sound and emotion. This record runs parallel with the ride of life. The gut-wrenching moments, self-doubt, relationships, vices, and the feeling of euphoria."

Laden with fissures and debris, oil and ice, uneven asphalt and the ever-present influence of other reckless travelers, Dead Lakes admit that negotiating the open road is not always a task completely compatible with the faint of heart. Yet, when the only alternative to such a venture is revealed as an inevitable stasis, it becomes clear that in the journey of life, there's no place more dangerous than the passenger's seat.

Lulling one into a false sense of fulfillment, we often face a strong temptation to use the past as a crutch, clinging to the people and habits which once brought us joy. However, as the Seattle quartet have come to demonstrate, one must sometimes be willing to switch lanes in order to secure a better future.

Taking the wheel and refusing to live their life in the rear-view mirror, it's this expansive, complicated, and sometimes painful process which vocalist Sumy, drummer Chon, guitarist Rossi, and bassist Cody channel into their debut album.

Pushing even further into the self-described "heavy boy band" universe created in their 2020 EP New Language, the quartet have made a point to continually learn and evolve. And as a result, daydreamer sees brand-new sparks of inspiration fly. Whether it be drummer Chon's brief vocal debut on "onyx dr" or the creative field recording of sea kelp swung to make a whip-like sound, the band are bound to pack a punch.

Finding their sweet spot between pop and rock, dreams and reality, and the technically sound and unconventionally brilliant, Dead Lakes stand out from the crowd, wearing both their heart on their sleeve and a wry smile on their lips as they contemplate what's next.

daydreamer is due out March 31 via SharpTone Records.



Jon Vinyl Joins Forces with Kenyon Dixon on Pressure (Remix) Photo
Jon Vinyl Joins Forces with Kenyon Dixon on 'Pressure' (Remix)
Originally released as the third single from Jon Vinyl’s anticipated triennial EP, Palisade, the Akeel Henry (Giveon, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan), John Fellner (Emmanuel), The 25th Hour (Drake, Majid Jordan), and Kevin Kofo (Wizkid, Bryson Tiller, Dylan Sinclair) produced original track was praised for introducing an eloquent sonic avenue for Jon.
Young The Giant Releases American Bollywood On Vinyl Photo
Young The Giant Releases 'American Bollywood' On Vinyl
To support American Bollywood, the band is touring the US and Canada this summer with opening act Milky Chance. Tickets for the tour, which begins May 30th in Montreal and ends August 31st in Dillon, Colorado are selling briskly with shows at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York and Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver sold out in days.
boygenius Release Not Strong Enough Photo
boygenius Release 'Not Strong Enough'
boygenius - the acclaimed trio comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, have released “Not Strong Enough,” the fourth track taken from their highly anticipated debut album the record. Through soaring harmonies and the band’s signature candid lyricism, the song is about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred.
Miley Cyrus to Release Flowers Demo Photo
Miley Cyrus to Release 'Flowers' Demo
Miley Cyrus will released the demo of her #1 single 'Flowers.' The track is off her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation.' The new LP, which is set for release next Friday, March 10, will feature collaborations with Brandi Carlile and SIA.

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share