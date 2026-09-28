Dazy Shares 'Ugly' From MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD VOL. 2

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Dazy–aka Richmond, VA-based musician/songwriter/producer James Goodson–has shared his new single 'Ugly,' a soaring cut of big melodies and anything-goes production that somehow feels homemade and stadium-ready all at once.

'Ugly' is the second single from the forthcoming MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD Vol. 2: 24 Songs From 2023-2026, a new collection of all Dazy's singles and EPs released over the past three years, along with seven new songs. The track follows 'Beat Change,' one of the other brand new songs, which saw praise and support from Stereogum ('a huge, swirling rocker'), KEXP (The Runcast podcast), The Line Of Best Fit, Alternative Press, New Noise, and more. MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD Vol. 2: 24 Songs From 2023-2026 will be out digitally and on limited cassette on October 23, 2026, via Lame-O Records; preorder here.

Dazy is currently halfway through a lengthy North American tour supporting Militarie Gun, Softcult, and Shady Nasty. Attendees of those shows can purchase BEST OF THE BLAST: Selections From MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD Volumes 1 & 2, a tour exclusive limited run of hand-stamped, hand-numbered LPs that compile 16 songs from both collections onto vinyl for the first time ever.

Dazy released MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD: The First 24 Songs in 2021, which charted a prolific first year of scrappy, drum machine-driven fuzz pop, and established Goodson's fondness for shorter formats. 'I guess maybe I get a little frustrated at the idea that music only counts if it's coming out in like 10 to 12-song, 30 to 45-minute chunks, every two to three years,' he laughs. 'It's not that I don't like albums, but I just also think it's okay to write and release music at a different pace.' This is perhaps an understatement considering that, upon MBSL Vol. 2's release, Dazy will have put out 71 songs since the project started in 2020, and just 12 of those are on his only full-length to date, 2022's acclaimed OUTOFBODY.

Since then–in addition to co-writing songs on Militarie Gun's 2025 LP God Save The Gun, co-writing and producing with up-and-coming Australian band Peace Ritual, and collaborating with electronic duo Bodysync (Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage)–Goodson has been unleashing a cascade of standalone singles (BIG Problem b/w Gravity, 'Pay No Mind (To The Signs),' 'Forced Perspective') and EPs (Bad Penny, I GET LOST (when i try to get found), IT'S ONLY A SECRET (if you repeat it)), usually released with no warning, each one growing sonically bolder.

Assembled together with the additional new songs as MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD Vol. 2: 24 Songs From 2023-2026, it becomes clear that all of these releases weren't just sporadic transmissions: they're part of a bigger picture of personal and musical progression from a songwriter that's steadfastly following his own path. 'I guess even though Dazy doesn't sound like typical lone singer-songwriter stuff, I started to accept that it's a solo project and understand what that actually means to me,' Goodson explains. 'Writing songs is how I process my life in real time, it's not something that I only tap into in the context of an album cycle. I like the way short releases are sort of like snapshots, but they're all part of a bigger body of work to me.' It might be a bit of an unconventional route, but for Goodson it was a more authentic way of channeling experiences into the songs. 'A lot happened in the past few years–my kid was born, people I love passed away or got sick–just lots of real life,' he says. 'When I listen to these songs I can really hear myself trying to figure it all out.'

Dazy Live

09/29 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/30 Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch *

10/01 Chicago, IL @ Metro *

10/02 Iowa City, IA @ Gabes *

10/03 Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *

10/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

10/06 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

10/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro *

10/09 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/10 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

10/11 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne *

10/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/14 Fresno, CA @ Strummer's *

10/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

* w/ Militarie Gun, Softcult, Shady Nasty

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 43 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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